King advised to follow in Queen’s footsteps but also put his own marker on reign

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

King advised to follow in Queen’s footsteps but also put his own marker on reign

By Press Association
The King has been advised to follow in his mother’s footsteps but also put his own marker on his reign (Jane Barlow/PA)
The King has been advised to follow in his mother’s footsteps but also put his own marker on his reign (Jane Barlow/PA)

The King should follow in his mother’s footsteps during his reign and remember the “terrific example” set by the late Queen, retirement home residents and workers said as they look forward to his coronation this weekend.

Memories of meeting Charles when he was the Prince of Wales and of watching the Queen’s coronation in 1953 have been shared as the nation prepares for the royal celebrations on Saturday.

Margaret Regardsoe, 76, recalls crowding around a specially bought television set with her family to watch the late Queen crowned in black and white from their Southampton sitting room.

Margaret Regardsoe said the King should follow in the footsteps of his mother as he is crowned on Saturday (Anchor/PA)
Margaret Regardsoe said the King should follow in the footsteps of his mother as he is crowned on Saturday (Anchor/PA)

The Anchor Hythe retirement scheme resident is looking forward to the King’s coronation but said she does not think it will be “such a grand affair as it was for our Queen”.

Speaking about her memory of watching the ceremony as a child all those years ago, she said: “I was very proud because my parents loved the royal family and that resonated down through to us children.

“At school we all received a lovely blue coronation glass given to us by Southampton Town Council, which I still have now, before the event so there was a lot of excitement in the community.”

Terry Burton said he is looking forward to the "pageantry" of the coronation (Anchor/PA)
Terry Burton said he is looking forward to the ‘pageantry’ of the coronation (Anchor/PA)

Asked what her advice would be to the King, she said: “I would say to Charles, ‘Remember what a wonderful woman your mother was, and you must follow in her footsteps’.

“The way she carried herself, the way she behaved and her whole demeanour.

“She committed herself to our country and our Commonwealth right until the day she died, and I would expect that sort of commitment and passion from our King.”

Terry Burton, who met Charles while working as a teacher in Frome, Somerset, praised the royal for being “very good at making people feel at ease” and described him as “engaging”.

The 65-year-old, who now works as a location manager at Hanover Gardens retirement home, said he is looking forward to the “pageantry” on Saturday, adding that he wishes Charles well as King.

He said: “It’s a different world to June 1953 and the Queen’s coronation. He will have many challenges. Some people question why we should give such patronage to one man, one family, but I believe the royal family are an asset to the country. He certainly has waited a long time to take the reins.”

While he said the late Queen set a great example, he added that the King can “put his own marker on things”.

He said: “There will be plenty of people who will want to trip him up, but I say don’t rise to the bait. His mother was a terrific example, but he must now put his own marker on things.”

Care home resident Mary Huke, 89, advised Charles to keep up his "friendly and relaxed attitude” as King (Anchor/PA)
Care home resident Mary Huke, 89, advised Charles to keep up his ‘friendly and relaxed attitude’ as King (Anchor/PA)

Other care home residents offered snippets of advice for the new King, including 99-year-old Eric Deacon who said he must “be a good diplomat”, and Mary Huke, 89, who said she hopes he can “keep up the friendly, relaxed attitude”.

Both are residents of St Mary’s Care Home in Ipswich.

Sarah Jones, Anchor chief executive, said she had enjoyed hearing the “wonderful stories” from residents and colleagues who “hold fond memories of the royal family over the years”.

She said: “At Anchor, we’re marking the occasion in various ways within our local communities, from street-style parties to delicious dinners highlighting ingredients from all over our nation. The celebrations will be a chance for us all to reflect on fond moments and create new joyful memories with loved ones that go beyond a single day.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Shelves full of stock in Nisbets
Aberdeen city centre shop owned by millionaire businessman to close
2
To go with story by Keith Findlay. Row over bus access to Aberdeen bus station Picture shows; FlixBus managing director Andreas Schorling. don't know. Supplied by Media House International Date; Unknown
Bus battle leaves budget operator out on the streets in Aberdeen
2
3
To go with story by Keith Findlay. New Food Warehouse supermarket opening in Aberdeen Picture shows; Berryden retail park in Aberdeen. Aberdeen. Supplied by CBRE Date; Unknown
New supermarket and owner for Aberdeen’s Berryden retail park
4
Work has started on the demolition of the community centre in Aberdeen's Leadside Road.
End of an eyesore: Derelict Aberdeen community centre finally demolished… 25 YEARS after its…
5
Luis 'Duk' Lopes of Aberdeen celebrates his second goal against Hearts a few weeks ago. Image: Shutterstock
Aberdeen chief Alan Burrows says ‘we’ll fight to keep star players’, and reveals club…
6
To go with story by Bryan Rutherford. Five people have been arrested and convicted for their part in drugs offences and organised crime in Aberdeen. In 2020, officers from North East Division?s Organised Crime Unit launched Operation Dismantle, targeting a criminal group involved in county lines and organised crime. Over a six-month period, between February and July 2020, officers pieced together evidence of a county line supply of crack cocaine and heroin from London to Aberdeen, at addresses predominantly throughout Aberdeen City Centre and Rosemount Picture shows; From left: Gavion Smith and Zamar Green. N/A. Supplied by Police Scotland Date; Unknown
Aberdeen organised crime group dismantled by anti-drugs operation
7
This gorgeous granite home is on the market in Aberdeen's Stanley Street. Photos supplied by Raeburn, Christie, Clark & Wallace.
Superb six bedroom granite townhouse on the market for £460,000 in Aberdeen’s west end
8
Missing person silhouettes with police behind them
Missing Aberdeenshire woman with pink hair found safe and well
9
Rosehill Roundabout closed for 12 nights. Image: Google Maps.
Disruption expected as Aberdeen roundabout closes for overnight resurfacing
10
Kirkhill School Nursery is located in the grounds of Kirkhill Primary School, pictured above, in Kincorth. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
Aberdeen nursery told to make improvements after children return home ‘feeling hungry’