Religious leaders urge Britons to take part in Big Help Out for coronation

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Religious leaders urge Britons to take part in Big Help Out for coronation

By Press Association
A general view inside Westminster Abbey in London, ahead of the coronation (Dan Kitwood/PA)
A general view inside Westminster Abbey in London, ahead of the coronation (Dan Kitwood/PA)

Religious and community leaders with roles in the King’s coronation service have urged Britons to take part in a planned volunteering drive.

The multi-faith group, set to participate in a greeting to the King at the end of the Westminster Abbey service on Saturday, have encouraged communities to get involved in the Big Help Out on Monday May 8.

Organisers say thousands of organisations across the country are set to unite for a day of community volunteering to mark Charles’ historic coronation.

King Charles III coronation
Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby, who will crown the King during the Westminster Abbey service (Steve Parsons/PA)

The Archbishop of Canterbury said he is “delighted” to support the volunteering drive because “helping others is a key theme of the Coronation weekend”.

Justin Welby added: “As we celebrate the coronation, I joyfully encourage everyone to help out in all kinds of creative ways.

“I pray we take this opportunity to come together, support those around us and unite our communities.

“Let’s build a legacy of love for one another.”

The Dean of Westminster, Chief Rabbi Sir Ephraim Mirvis, KBE, The Most Venerable Bogoda Seelawimala, The Rt Hon The Lord Singh of Wimbledon, CBE, Radha Mohan das and Aliya Azam, MBE have also backed the Big Help Out.

Sir Ephraim urged everyone to “take part in this day of national volunteering”.

Sir Ephraim was installed in his role in September 2013 during a ceremony attended by Charles when he was prince of Wales, the first time a member of the royal family was present.

He said: “By taking part in The Big Help Out campaign, volunteering our time and energy, we can make a positive impact on our communities, help those in need, and promote social cohesion.

“I urge everyone, regardless of their faith or background, to embrace this opportunity and take part in this day of national volunteering.

“May The Big Help Out be a source of inspiration and hope, and may it strengthen the bonds that unite us as a people.”

Mr Seelawimala, head monk of the London Buddhist Vihara and Chief Sangha Nayaka of Great Britain, echoed their calls by urging Buddhists in the UK to “come together to celebrate” the coronation through volunteering.

Lord Singh of Wimbledon CBE, a prominent member of the Sikh community, sitting as a crossbench peer in the House of Lords, said: “Seva or selfless service is central to Sikhism.

“The Big Help Out with its focus on volunteering for the public good on the Coronation bank holiday, rightly pays tribute to King Charles’s longstanding commitment to public service.”

Radha Mohan das, a Hindu representative based at the Bhaktivedanta Manor Temple, a mock-Tudor Hertfordshire mansion in 78 acres donated by former Beatle George Harrison, called the Big Help Out “a fantastic initiative”.

“Let everyone work and serve together for the betterment of our country, its environment and all its communities,” he said.

Muslim Aliya Azam MBE is an interfaith co-ordinator at the Al-Khoei Foundation which organises a number of events encouraging people of different religions to interact, the most prominent is the Big Iftar which brings people of all faiths and none together during the Islamic month of Ramadan.

She said: “Volunteering is not just about lending a helping hand, it’s about spreading kindness, building connections and spiritual growth.

“Joining the Big Help Out initiative is an opportunity to make a meaningful positive impact on the lives of others.

“Let’s come together for the coronation weekend and show that even the smallest acts of kindness can make a big difference.”

It comes as, for the first time, representatives from the nation’s faith communities are set to play an active role in the coronation of a monarch.

At the end of the coronation, the King will receive a greeting in unison from leaders and representatives from Jewish, Hindu, Sikh, Muslim and Buddhist communities.

They will tell the newly crowned King: “Your Majesty, as neighbours in faith, we acknowledge the value of public service.

“We unite with people of all faiths and beliefs in thanksgiving, and in service with you for the common good.”

Charles will acknowledges the greeting.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Shelves full of stock in Nisbets
Aberdeen city centre shop owned by millionaire businessman to close
2
To go with story by Keith Findlay. Row over bus access to Aberdeen bus station Picture shows; FlixBus managing director Andreas Schorling. don't know. Supplied by Media House International Date; Unknown
Bus battle leaves budget operator out on the streets in Aberdeen
2
3
To go with story by Keith Findlay. New Food Warehouse supermarket opening in Aberdeen Picture shows; Berryden retail park in Aberdeen. Aberdeen. Supplied by CBRE Date; Unknown
New supermarket and owner for Aberdeen’s Berryden retail park
4
Work has started on the demolition of the community centre in Aberdeen's Leadside Road.
End of an eyesore: Derelict Aberdeen community centre finally demolished… 25 YEARS after its…
5
Luis 'Duk' Lopes of Aberdeen celebrates his second goal against Hearts a few weeks ago. Image: Shutterstock
Aberdeen chief Alan Burrows says ‘we’ll fight to keep star players’, and reveals club…
6
To go with story by Bryan Rutherford. Five people have been arrested and convicted for their part in drugs offences and organised crime in Aberdeen. In 2020, officers from North East Division?s Organised Crime Unit launched Operation Dismantle, targeting a criminal group involved in county lines and organised crime. Over a six-month period, between February and July 2020, officers pieced together evidence of a county line supply of crack cocaine and heroin from London to Aberdeen, at addresses predominantly throughout Aberdeen City Centre and Rosemount Picture shows; From left: Gavion Smith and Zamar Green. N/A. Supplied by Police Scotland Date; Unknown
Aberdeen organised crime group dismantled by anti-drugs operation
7
This gorgeous granite home is on the market in Aberdeen's Stanley Street. Photos supplied by Raeburn, Christie, Clark & Wallace.
Superb six bedroom granite townhouse on the market for £460,000 in Aberdeen’s west end
8
Missing person silhouettes with police behind them
Missing Aberdeenshire woman with pink hair found safe and well
9
Rosehill Roundabout closed for 12 nights. Image: Google Maps.
Disruption expected as Aberdeen roundabout closes for overnight resurfacing
10
Kirkhill School Nursery is located in the grounds of Kirkhill Primary School, pictured above, in Kincorth. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
Aberdeen nursery told to make improvements after children return home ‘feeling hungry’