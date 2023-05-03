Wisteria more than 100 years old in bloom at University of Cambridge

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

A wisteria plant more than 100 years old is in bloom at the University of Cambridge, although the lightly scented flowers have appeared later than usual.

The hardy shrub at Jesus College is flowering later this year due to the colder start to 2023.

(Joe Giddens/PA)

Native to China, the climbing vine is more than 120 years old and was inspected on Wednesday by gardeners Danny Lawler and Mike Morris.

Wisteria sinensis can reach more than 10 metres with the right support, and has pea-shaped lilac flowers.