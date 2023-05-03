Taoiseach urges respect for UK monarchy amid TV coverage row

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Taoiseach urges respect for UK monarchy amid TV coverage row

By Press Association
The Cosmati pavement, a mosaic containing marble, stone, glass and metal that dates to the 13th century is seen inside Westminster Abbey in London (Dan Kitwood/PA)
The Cosmati pavement, a mosaic containing marble, stone, glass and metal that dates to the 13th century is seen inside Westminster Abbey in London (Dan Kitwood/PA)

Ireland’s premier has urged respect for those who support the monarchy in the UK after two opposition parliamentarians questioned the time Irish national broadcaster RTE is devoting to the King’s coronation.

Leo Varadkar stressed that the model of constitutional monarchy is backed by a majority of people in the United Kingdom as he responded to criticism levelled by two socialist TDs in the Dail parliament in Dublin.

Paul Murphy and Richard Boyd Barrett from People Before Profit-Solidarity both raised concerns that RTE One is devoting four hours of televised coverage of Saturday’s events in London.

Mr Murphy branded the monarchy an institution built on “racism, privilege and empire” and claimed the coronation was a “very obvious attempt to rehabilitate that institution”.

“Some republicans are saying that they are going to attend this coronation on the grounds of reaching out to the unionist community,” he said.

King Charles III coronation
The King leaving Westminster Abbey in central London, following a rehearsal (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

“We think it is perfectly possible and necessary to build a united socialist movement of working-class people from a Catholic background, Protestant background, and a non-religious background, not on the basis of this sort of anachronistic and hated institution, but on the basis of the interests of ordinary people and the need for a socialist Ireland in a socialist world.

“Even in Britain only 29% of people think that the monarchy is very important, it’s an increasingly unpopular institution.

“But, yet, if you turn on RTE on Saturday, you’re going to be treated to four hours of the coronation.

“Why on earth is our state broadcaster spending four hours on a Saturday displaying this so-called coronation?”

Mr Boyd Barrett stressed that Ireland was a republic.

“Whatever political differences there are, I think most of us identify with the aspect of it being republic, that we don’t believe in kings and monarchs and inherited power and privilege, particularly when it’s associated with empire, with colonialism, with shocking inequalities between a tiny group who have that inherited power among the royal aristocracy and ordinary people,” he said.

“And against that background, while of course we all very, very much welcome the peace that arose from, or accompanied at least, the Good Friday Agreement, the idea that sort of building bridges should extend to us having an uncritical approach to a coronation, something by the way that most of the remaining royal houses in Europe have completely abandoned, they don’t have coronations anymore, it’s not legally required.

Richard Boyd Barrett (Niall Carson/PA)
Richard Boyd Barrett (Niall Carson/PA)

“Yet this weekend, we are going to have huge amounts of public money in Britain spent on this coronation, an insult to huge numbers of people living in poverty in Britain.

“And…the national broadcaster in this country is going to broadcast this for four hours.

“I mean, is that really an appropriate thing to be done from the standpoint of a republic?”

Responding during a question and answer session in the Dail, Mr Varadkar said: “The United Kingdom is a constitutional monarchy.

“That position is supported by the majority of its people.

“I think that’s something we should respect.

“Monarchies sometimes become republics.

“Barbados was the latest to do that.

“But they do when their people want to change their system of government and the majority of people in United Kingdom want a constitutional monarchy with a democratically elected parliament and government and I think we should respect their choices.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Shelves full of stock in Nisbets
Aberdeen city centre shop owned by millionaire businessman to close
2
Kirkhill School Nursery is located in the grounds of Kirkhill Primary School, pictured above, in Kincorth. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
Aberdeen nursery told to make improvements after children return home ‘feeling hungry’
3
To go with story by Keith Findlay. Row over bus access to Aberdeen bus station Picture shows; FlixBus managing director Andreas Schorling. don't know. Supplied by Media House International Date; Unknown
Bus battle leaves budget operator out on the streets in Aberdeen
2
4
Missing person silhouettes with police behind them
Missing Aberdeenshire woman with pink hair found safe and well
5
An Openreach engineer at work. Image: Openreach.
Openreach: Next locations for full-fibre broadband in north and north-east
2
6
Rosehill Roundabout closed for 12 nights. Image: Google Maps.
Disruption expected as Aberdeen roundabout closes for overnight resurfacing
7
The Hollywood-style sign popped up overnight. Image: by Scott Baxter/DC Thomson.
Giant and ‘bold’ selfie-friendly Aberdeen letters to illuminate Castlegate
8
Caley Jags striker Billy Mckay bagged a brace to see off Falkirk in Saturday's semi-final. image: SNS Group
Tea-time kick-off confirmed for Caley Thistle’s Scottish Cup final against Celtic
9
A rescue helicopter that was called to the incident involving an oil rig worker in Shetland
Oil rig worker airlifted by helicopter following injury west of Shetland
10
Sam McGuire
Inverness man Sam McGuire missing for nearly a week