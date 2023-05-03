New record as more than half a million apply for London Marathon ballot place

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
New record as more than half a million apply for London Marathon ballot place

By Press Association
Participants run past the Cutty Sark in Greenwich during the TCS London Marathon (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Participants run past the Cutty Sark in Greenwich during the TCS London Marathon (Zac Goodwin/PA)

More than half a million hopefuls have applied for a ballot place to take part in the 2024 TCS London Marathon, setting a new world record for entries for the distance.

A total of 578,374 applications were received before the deadline on Friday April 28, the first time any marathon ballot has received more than half a million entries.

The figure smashed the previous world record of 457,861 which was set in 2019 by the ballot for places for the 2020 London Marathon.

Ballot entries for 2024 included 457,105 from the UK of which 242,119 (52.9%) were from men, 212,179 (46.4%) were from women and 2,807 (0.6%) were from people who selected non-binary.

The non-binary gender option was offered to applicants for the first time in the ballot for the 2023 marathon, in a bid to make the event more inclusive.

There were a further 121,269 applications for a place in the 2024 marathon in the international ballot for non-UK residents.

Hugh Brasher, event director for the TCS London Marathon, said: “This incredible new world record reflects the extraordinary inspirational effect of the TCS London Marathon on April 23.

Hugh Brasher
Event director Hugh Brasher said the record ballot showed the inspirational effect of the London Marathon (Bob Martin/London Marathon Events/PA)

“We saw a record number of more than 48,600 finishers on marathon day and more than 8,200 children took part in the mass TCS Mini London Marathon the day before.

“We work to inspire activity in people of all ages and abilities and these record-breaking numbers show how the TCS London Marathon weekend does that.

“The unique camaraderie and togetherness that participants feel when they take part in the London Marathon continues to have an extraordinary impact on the desire for people to take part.

“It is an event that inspires people to take up running and to raise millions for charity.”

TCS London Marathon 2023
Charity runners during the TCS London Marathon 2023 (Yui Mok/PA)

Those who are lucky enough to get a place in the ballot do not need to raise money for charity although many choose to support a good cause.

The charity of the year for the event on April 21, 2024 is Samaritans, the UK and Ireland’s largest suicide prevention charity.

Some 49,675 runners registered for the race in 2023, up from the previous record of 43,199 in 2019, and organisers said numbers have been expanded in an attempt to reach a cap of 50,000.

The entry fee for the 2024 marathon has risen from £49.99 to £69.99 which organisers said was due to the rising costs of running the event but remains significantly lower than the domestic entry fees of other major international marathons.

The ballot for 2024 TCS London Marathon was operated for the first time by London-based Let’s Do This as part of a new five-year partnership.

