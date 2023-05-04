Later life challenges have changed since last coronation, says pension provider

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Later life challenges have changed since last coronation, says pension provider

By Press Association
The number of people receiving the state pension has more than doubled since the last coronation, according to Scottish Widows (Yui Mok/PA)
The number of people receiving the state pension has more than doubled since the last coronation, according to a pensions and savings provider.

And despite female employment levels having surged over the decades, a pensions gender gap remains, according to the research from Scottish Widows.

Ahead of the coronation of King Charles, Scottish Widows compared the UK’s retirement savings landscape with that in the era of the previous coronation in 1953.

It said the state pension in 1953 was £1 and 12 shillings per week – or around £37.39 in today’s money. The full new state pension is currently £203.85 per week.

Fewer than five million people received the state pension in 1953, compared with 12.6 million in August 2022, Scottish Widows said.

With people living for longer, their pensions will also need to sustain them for a longer period.

There were around 15,120 centenarians (people aged 100 years and over) across the UK in 2020, according to Office for National Statistics (ONS) figures.

Following the Second World War, there was a sharp increase in the number of births in the year mid-1919 to mid-1920.

While female employment rates have risen over the decades, women today are still retiring with an average of £123,000 less in their pension than men, Scottish Widows said.

Robert Cochran, senior retirement specialist at Scottish Widows said: “Since the last coronation, the landscape has monumentally changed.

“In 1953 we had a young Queen, whereas now we have a ‘pensioner king’ and over-65s are a much greater proportion of the population, therefore playing a far more active role in modern society.

“Today’s pension challenges would have been unimaginable during the last coronation, where back then it was something that happened when you reached a certain age – now we have to take action and make choices decades before we retire.

“Although the number of people receiving the state pension has more than doubled in the last 70 years and the state pension has significantly jumped in terms of pounds and pence in line with high inflation, it will not alone provide a retirement fit for a king.

“It’s a wake-up call on the importance of saving into your workplace pension.

“Keeping track of different pension pots would also have been an alien concept to working people 70 years ago.

“Those days, many stayed in the same job for life, whereas the average worker today changes jobs 11 times.”

Scottish Widows used various sources for its research, including ONS and Government figures and its own data.

