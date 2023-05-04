Errors including associating with paedophile led to bishop resignation – report

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Errors including associating with paedophile led to bishop resignation – report

By Press Association
Newcastle’s St Mary’s Cathedral (Alamy/PA)
Newcastle’s St Mary’s Cathedral (Alamy/PA)

A bishop made a “succession of errors of judgment” including associating with a paedophile friar despite being warned not to, an official report into his resignation has found.

But media reports that “lewd” lockdown parties were held at Newcastle’s St Mary’s Cathedral were “simply untrue”, according to an inquiry into events leading up to Bishop Robert Byrne leaving his role as Bishop of Hexham and Newcastle in December.

Archbishop Malcolm McMahon was tasked with carrying out an investigation for the Dicastery for Bishops and an executive summary has been published on the Newcastle Diocese website.

He said there were four issues which had an impact on Bishop Byrne’s role: lockdown; buying a new house in a leafy Newcastle suburb; the suicide of the Cathedral Dean Canon Michael McCoy; and Bishop Byrne’s continued association with convicted paedophile Father Timothy Gardner.

The executive summary stated: “There has been much commentary in mainstream and social media on events in the Diocese, which have been addressed during the report.

“Allegations that lewd parties took place at St Mary’s Cathedral during the pandemic are simply untrue.”

The report stated that the police were informed after volunteers who had sanitised the cathedral were invited into the cathedral house for “refreshments”, in breach of lockdown.

It added: “On occasion after long days, the volunteers were offered a take-away meal and a glass of wine.

“At the time, Covid regulations were in force and a report was made to Northumbria Police, but no action was taken.

“Subsequently, as part of this investigation a further report has been made to the police, who once again decided to take no action.”

Bishop Byrne was not present at any of these gatherings, the report said.

The sale of the Bishop’s House in West Denton and the purchase of a new home in “middle-class” Gosforth was controversial, and some priests and worshippers considered it an error of judgment, the report said.

“Bishop Byrne could have relocated to a property that served his and diocesan needs in a less conspicuous area at a lower cost,” the report said.

Regarding Canon McCoy’s “sad death by suicide”, the report said he had twice been subject the of “safeguarding plans regarding boundaries relevant to working with older teenagers”.

He killed himself in April 2021 after police told him they were investigating an allegation of historic child sex abuse.

The report said Bishop Byrne had been informed by “more than one source” of safeguarding issues surrounding Canon McCoy before he was appointed to work at the cathedral.

“It was an error of judgment to then promote a priest with a safeguarding record to a high-profile position,” the report said.

“Instead, Bishop Byrne could have paid greater heed to ensuring that Michael McCoy was appropriately managed given the safeguarding concerns which had been raised.”

There was a “further error of judgment” in associating with Timothy Gardner, a convicted paedophile the bishop had known for many years, the report found.

“They were seen associating together in public in Newcastle and it was known that Gardner was a frequent visitor at Bishop’s House,” the summary said.

“Despite being advised by senior priests in the diocese that this was an inappropriate relationship, Bishop Byrne insisted that it was a pastoral relationship and therefore appropriate and refused their advice.

“Bishop Byrne failed to understand the risks he was taking both for himself and the diocese.”

Archbishop McMahon concluded: “I emphasise that it was a succession of errors of judgment by Bishop Byrne that exacerbated the key issues above.

“In my view, he himself was unable to see a path forward, and his failure to see his part in these situations made clear his inability to cope with the demands of his role.”

Lawyer Richard Scorer, who has acted for many survivors of abuse in the Catholic Church said the investigation was “completely inadequate”.

The head of abuse law at Slater Gordon said: “Whilst acknowledging that the bishop consorted in public with a convicted paedophile, appointed a safeguarding risk to the cathedral and used charitable funds to buy a posh house, it puts these appalling failings down to ‘errors of judgment’ and says nothing about the culture and structure of the Catholic Church which allows a bishop to behave in this way in the first place.

“The weasel words in this report prove the need for external oversight of church safeguarding; the Catholic Church clearly cannot police itself”.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
To go with story by Keith Findlay. New Food Warehouse supermarket opening in Aberdeen Picture shows; Berryden retail park in Aberdeen. Aberdeen. Supplied by CBRE Date; Unknown
New supermarket and owner for Aberdeen’s Berryden retail park
2
Shelves full of stock in Nisbets
Aberdeen city centre shop owned by millionaire businessman to close
3
To go with story by Keith Findlay. Row over bus access to Aberdeen bus station Picture shows; FlixBus managing director Andreas Schorling. don't know. Supplied by Media House International Date; Unknown
Bus battle leaves budget operator out on the streets in Aberdeen
4
4
A rescue helicopter that was called to the incident involving an oil rig worker in Shetland
Oil rig worker airlifted by helicopter following injury west of Shetland
5
Kisimul Castle as seen from Castlebay, Isle of Barra. Image: DC Thomson
Outrage after police arrest man for emptying motorhome ‘cassette’ into river on Barra
6
To go with story by Bryan Rutherford. Five people have been arrested and convicted for their part in drugs offences and organised crime in Aberdeen. In 2020, officers from North East Division?s Organised Crime Unit launched Operation Dismantle, targeting a criminal group involved in county lines and organised crime. Over a six-month period, between February and July 2020, officers pieced together evidence of a county line supply of crack cocaine and heroin from London to Aberdeen, at addresses predominantly throughout Aberdeen City Centre and Rosemount Picture shows; From left: Gavion Smith and Zamar Green. N/A. Supplied by Police Scotland Date; Unknown
Aberdeen organised crime group dismantled by anti-drugs operation
7
Rosehill Roundabout closed for 12 nights. Image: Google Maps
Disruption expected as Aberdeen roundabout closes for overnight resurfacing
8
The Royal Hotel in Thurso.
New owner’s plans to renovate 105-bedroom Highlands hotel
9
Photograph by Sandy McCook, Inverness 26th April '14 The York Day Hospital on the site of the Royal Northern Infirmary in Inverness.
NHS Highland issues warning after scabies outbreak at Inverness hospital
10
Work has started on the demolition of the community centre in Aberdeen's Leadside Road.
End of an eyesore: Derelict Aberdeen community centre finally demolished… 25 YEARS after its…