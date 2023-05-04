How many people saw the Queen’s coronation on TV in 1953?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

How many people saw the Queen’s coronation on TV in 1953?

By Press Association
Millions of people are thought to have watched the Queen’s coronation on television in June 1953 (PA)
Millions of people are thought to have watched the Queen’s coronation on television in June 1953 (PA)

Millions of people are thought to have watched the Queen’s coronation on television in June 1953 – but there are no reliable figures, making comparisons with TV ratings of today difficult.

Television was still in its infancy in the UK in the early 1950s and the same was true of the methods used to measure its audience.

Unlike today, there was no independent organisation responsible for compiling and publishing ratings, and no consistent way in which the data was collected.

Instead, the BBC carried out its own surveys to discover what people had seen or heard on the television and radio.

The BBC was the only broadcaster in the UK at this time and its television service had not been running very long, having launched in 1936, closed during the Second World War, then restarted in 1946.

A daily survey of radio audiences had begun in 1939 but was only extended to cover television in 1952, the year before the Queen’s coronation.

The surveys were not carried out in a particularly robust way: BBC staff interviewed a varying cross-section of people across the country, asked them to remember what they had watched recently, then used the responses to estimate a figure for the overall number of viewers.

Royalty – Coronation of Queen Elizabeth II – London
A television image from the coronation of Queen Elizabeth II in Westminster Abbey on June 2 1953 (PA)

Based on surveys carried out after the coronation of Elizabeth II, the BBC estimated that its television coverage of the event was seen by more than 20 million adults in Britain.

It is not clear from the source (the BBC official handbook for 1955) whether this figure includes every adult who said they watched some television at any point during the entire coverage – which ran from 10.15am to 5.20pm – or if it refers only to the two-and-a-half-hour coronation service.

But 20 million is still a remarkable number when considering the number of households with a TV licence on March 31 1953 – nine weeks before the coronation took place – stood at just 2.1 million.

With so few licences, and such a huge estimated TV audience, many people are likely to have watched the coronation at someone else’s house, getting together with neighbours, friends and family.

The adult population of Britain in mid-1953 is estimated to have been around 35 million, according to the Office for National Statistics (based on people aged 20 and over).

This suggests that more than half of all adults in Britain saw some or all of the coronation on television.

Such a statistic becomes even more impressive when bearing in mind that not all of the country could even receive television in 1953.

Royalty – Coronation of Queen Elizabeth II – London
A transmitter control station at Senate House in London, which was used to relay television pictures of the 1953 coronation to countries in Europe (PA)

The building of four high-power transmitters outside London – in the Midlands, the North of England, Scotland and Wales – had only been completed in 1952.

Two low-power temporary transmitters were in the process of being built during 1953 in north-east England and Northern Ireland to boost coverage, but even by 1954 only 84% of the UK population was within range of a TV signal.

The Queen’s coronation was the first time a television audience outnumbered a radio audience and it played a decisive role in boosting the popularity of the medium, as well as demand for TV sets.

By March 31 1954, almost a year on from the coronation, the number of TV licences had risen from 2.1 million to 3.2 million – the biggest annual jump since licences were first issued after the war.

By the end of the decade – a period that saw cheaper TV sets, rising standards of living and the launch in 1955 of ITV – the number stood at 9.3 million.

Estimates of TV audiences in the 1950s cannot be compared directly with TV ratings as they are measured today.

The current method of calculating TV audiences was established only in 1981 by the audience research organisation Barb.

Since 1981, the highest TV audience on record was for the funeral service for Diana, Princess of Wales, in September 1997, which was seen by 31.0 million on the BBC and ITV.

The funeral service of the Queen in September 2022 was seen by 26.5 million people across more than 50 TV channels.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
To go with story by Keith Findlay. New Food Warehouse supermarket opening in Aberdeen Picture shows; Berryden retail park in Aberdeen. Aberdeen. Supplied by CBRE Date; Unknown
New supermarket and owner for Aberdeen’s Berryden retail park
2
Shelves full of stock in Nisbets
Aberdeen city centre shop owned by millionaire businessman to close
3
To go with story by Keith Findlay. Row over bus access to Aberdeen bus station Picture shows; FlixBus managing director Andreas Schorling. don't know. Supplied by Media House International Date; Unknown
Bus battle leaves budget operator out on the streets in Aberdeen
4
4
A rescue helicopter that was called to the incident involving an oil rig worker in Shetland
Oil rig worker airlifted by helicopter following injury west of Shetland
5
Kisimul Castle as seen from Castlebay, Isle of Barra. Image: DC Thomson
Outrage after police arrest man for emptying motorhome ‘cassette’ into river on Barra
6
To go with story by Bryan Rutherford. Five people have been arrested and convicted for their part in drugs offences and organised crime in Aberdeen. In 2020, officers from North East Division?s Organised Crime Unit launched Operation Dismantle, targeting a criminal group involved in county lines and organised crime. Over a six-month period, between February and July 2020, officers pieced together evidence of a county line supply of crack cocaine and heroin from London to Aberdeen, at addresses predominantly throughout Aberdeen City Centre and Rosemount Picture shows; From left: Gavion Smith and Zamar Green. N/A. Supplied by Police Scotland Date; Unknown
Aberdeen organised crime group dismantled by anti-drugs operation
7
Rosehill Roundabout closed for 12 nights. Image: Google Maps
Disruption expected as Aberdeen roundabout closes for overnight resurfacing
8
The Royal Hotel in Thurso.
New owner’s plans to renovate 105-bedroom Highlands hotel
9
Photograph by Sandy McCook, Inverness 26th April '14 The York Day Hospital on the site of the Royal Northern Infirmary in Inverness.
NHS Highland issues warning after scabies outbreak at Inverness hospital
10
Work has started on the demolition of the community centre in Aberdeen's Leadside Road.
End of an eyesore: Derelict Aberdeen community centre finally demolished… 25 YEARS after its…