Man held on suspicion of murder after death of woman found with facial injuries

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a woman found with “serious facial injuries” died.

Suzanne Henry, 54, died on Wednesday night after being found inside a house near Newcastle Road, Madeley, Staffordshire, at around 10pm on Monday.

Police had earlier been called following reports of a man acting suspiciously, Staffordshire Police said, and a 20-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.

The suspect, from Newcastle-under-Lyme, Staffordshire, was further arrested in custody following Ms Henry’s death and remains in custody.

Detective Inspector Adrian Webb, from the force’s Major Investigations Department, said: “My thoughts and condolences are with Suzanne’s family at this deeply traumatic time.

“I understand the state of shock, both in the family and the wider community, that such a tragic event has happened in the town of Madeley.

“We are solely focused on securing justice for Suzanne’s family and making sure we do everything possible to support them through this incredibly difficult time.

“I’d like to thank all of those who have already been in touch with information and for the patience which has been shown around the cordon on Newcastle Road.

“There could still be people with valuable information that haven’t come forward yet and we’d urge them to get in touch with us as soon as they can.”

Police have reiterated their appeal for anyone in the area between 5pm and 10.15pm on Monday to come forward online.