William pours ‘perfect pint’ at pub after taking trip on Tube with Kate

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

William pours ‘perfect pint’ at pub after taking trip on Tube with Kate

By Press Association
The Prince and Princess of Wales travel on London Underground’s Elizabeth line in central London on their way to visit the Dog & Duck pub in Soho (Jordan Pettitt/PA)
The Prince and Princess of Wales travel on London Underground’s Elizabeth line in central London on their way to visit the Dog & Duck pub in Soho (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

The Prince of Wales has poured a “perfect pint” during a visit to a London pub.

William and his wife Kate made their first ever trip on the Tube, riding the Elizabeth line, named after the late Queen, to Tottenham Court Road in Soho.

After the roughly 20-minute journey, in which William “confidently” used his Oyster card, they visited the Dog and Duck pub, where they both ordered a pint of cider.

They were then accompanied by pub managers Chris Watts and Maria Sojkova behind the bar, where William poured a “perfect pint”, according to waitress Bernie Kidson.

The Prince of Wales following a visit to the Dog and Duck pub in Soho where he heard how it is preparing for the coronation of King Charles III and the Queen Consort at the weekend
The Prince of Wales following a visit to the Dog and Duck pub in Soho, where he heard how it is preparing for the coronation (James Manning/PA)

It was the first pint of Kingmaker, a pale ale brewed to celebrate the coronation, ever poured.

The royal couple then left the Grade II listed building where they were met by hundreds of fans who lined the streets with calls of “we love you”.

People in the crowd travelled from as far as Australia, China, Canada and Texas to meet the royals ahead of the coronation on Saturday.

The princess was handed bunches of flowers, as was William, with one woman from Philadelphia saying: “I brought these for Kate but you can have them.”

Talking with local businessmen as he sipped a pint in the pub, William said: “You always have the best conversations in pubs – you never know who you are going to meet.”

The Prince and Princess of Wales travel on London Underground’s Elizabeth line in central London, on their way to visit the Dog & Duck pub in Soho to hear how it is preparing for the coronation
The Prince and Princess of Wales travel on London Underground’s Elizabeth line on their way to visit the Dog and Duck pub (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

He also joked that he would have to watch how much he drank and “get back into work mode”.

Kate meanwhile said their eldest child Prince George was “excited” about the upcoming coronation and had been taking part in rehearsals.

She said the atmosphere in the area was “wonderful” and that excitement for the coronation was “already starting to build”.

The royal visit came as London prepared for the historic event on Saturday when the King will be crowned.

At around midnight on Wednesday the Diamond Jubilee State Coach was accompanied by hundreds of soldiers on horseback as it travelled along The Mall, while Big Ben was lit up in red and covered with roses as part of a late-night rehearsal.

The Prince and Princess of Wales travel on London Underground’s Elizabeth line in central London
The Prince and Princess of Wales travelling on the Elizabeth line (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

Across the city, bunting and crowns have appeared on buildings and bus shelters and even scaffolding has been decorated.

Meanwhile police are bracing for potential disruption by anti-monarchist protesters after a man was arrested at Buckingham Palace on Tuesday evening for throwing suspected shotgun cartridges into the palace grounds.

Royal fans flocked to the capital throughout the week, with some erecting tents along The Mall.

The Dog and Duck, originally built in 1734, is one of the oldest pubs in Soho.

Its owners claim that the building has hosted several famous faces over the decades – from English poet Dante Gabriel Rossetti to George Orwell and later Madonna.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
To go with story by Keith Findlay. New Food Warehouse supermarket opening in Aberdeen Picture shows; Berryden retail park in Aberdeen. Aberdeen. Supplied by CBRE Date; Unknown
New supermarket and owner for Aberdeen’s Berryden retail park
2
Shelves full of stock in Nisbets
Aberdeen city centre shop owned by millionaire businessman to close
3
To go with story by Keith Findlay. Row over bus access to Aberdeen bus station Picture shows; FlixBus managing director Andreas Schorling. don't know. Supplied by Media House International Date; Unknown
Bus battle leaves budget operator out on the streets in Aberdeen
4
4
A rescue helicopter that was called to the incident involving an oil rig worker in Shetland
Oil rig worker airlifted by helicopter following injury west of Shetland
5
Kisimul Castle as seen from Castlebay, Isle of Barra. Image: DC Thomson
Outrage after police arrest man for emptying motorhome ‘cassette’ into river on Barra
6
To go with story by Bryan Rutherford. Five people have been arrested and convicted for their part in drugs offences and organised crime in Aberdeen. In 2020, officers from North East Division?s Organised Crime Unit launched Operation Dismantle, targeting a criminal group involved in county lines and organised crime. Over a six-month period, between February and July 2020, officers pieced together evidence of a county line supply of crack cocaine and heroin from London to Aberdeen, at addresses predominantly throughout Aberdeen City Centre and Rosemount Picture shows; From left: Gavion Smith and Zamar Green. N/A. Supplied by Police Scotland Date; Unknown
Aberdeen organised crime group dismantled by anti-drugs operation
7
Rosehill Roundabout closed for 12 nights. Image: Google Maps
Disruption expected as Aberdeen roundabout closes for overnight resurfacing
8
The Royal Hotel in Thurso.
New owner’s plans to renovate 105-bedroom Highlands hotel
9
Photograph by Sandy McCook, Inverness 26th April '14 The York Day Hospital on the site of the Royal Northern Infirmary in Inverness.
NHS Highland issues warning after scabies outbreak at Inverness hospital
10
Work has started on the demolition of the community centre in Aberdeen's Leadside Road.
End of an eyesore: Derelict Aberdeen community centre finally demolished… 25 YEARS after its…