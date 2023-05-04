Climate charity wants Hammersmith Bridge to stay closed to cars

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Climate charity wants Hammersmith Bridge to stay closed to cars

By Press Association
London’s Hammersmith Bridge should remain closed to motor traffic, with driverless electric pods introduced for people with mobility difficulties, according to a climate charity (Possible/PA)
London's Hammersmith Bridge should remain closed to motor traffic, with driverless electric pods introduced for people with mobility difficulties, according to a climate charity (Possible/PA)

A major London bridge should remain closed to cars, with driverless electric pods introduced for people with mobility difficulties, according to a climate charity.

The proposal would cost a fraction of the “hundreds of millions of pounds” needed to fully reopen Hammersmith Bridge in the west of the capital, according to Possible.

Cracks in the pedestals have led to motor vehicles being banned from using the 136-year-old cast iron structure since April 2019, leading to an increase in journey times for many people.

The plan published by Possible involves a two-way protected cycle lane running across the bridge, adjacent to autonomous pods available for people who cannot easily walk or cycle.

There would also be paths for pedestrians.

The solution is designed to work within the “existing engineering constraints” of the bridge, meaning only one of the fleet of 10 pods would be permitted to cross at any time.

The total scheme would cost less than £10 million, Possible said.

Leo Murray, a co-director at the charity, said: “In the four years since excess motor traffic broke Hammersmith Bridge and it was forced to close to cars, vehicle counts show that traffic has actually fallen across south-west London, even in key places where some local people believe it has got worse.

“With still no funding agreement in sight for the hugely costly work which would be needed to reopen Hammersmith Bridge to cars, it’s long past time for authorities to take other options for meeting local transport needs seriously.

“Our proposal looks to the clean transport technologies of the future, and could genuinely be in operation serving local communities within months.

“All we need to go ahead is for the councils to agree to let us carry out a full feasibility study.”

Hammersmith Bridge
Hammersmith Bridge has been closed to motor traffic since April 2019 (Jonathan Brady/PA)

The bridge was closed to all users in August 2020 after the cracks deteriorated during a heatwave.

It reopened to pedestrians, cyclists and river traffic in July 2021.

Stabilisation work to make the bridge permanently safe for walking and cycling is due to be completed in the coming weeks.

The Department for Transport set up the Hammersmith Bridge Taskforce in September 2020 with the aim of bringing together parties involved to discuss temporary and permanent solutions.

The bridge is owned by Hammersmith and Fulham Council, which says it was “told by the Government to pay an unprecedented 33% of the original estimated £141 million to £163 million repair bill”.

It added that the bridge “cannot be reopened to motor traffic for one simple reason: there is no money to pay for the costs”.

