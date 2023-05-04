All the regal robes and golden garments worn by the King during the coronation

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
All the regal robes and golden garments worn by the King during the coronation

By Press Association
The King (Yui Mok/PA)
The King (Yui Mok/PA)

The King will don regal robes, golden priestly vestments and simple white garments amid an assortment of wardrobe changes during his coronation ceremony.

The outfits the monarch will wear at his coronation are, in order:

– Robe of State

The King will arrive wearing a crimson Robe of State, made for his grandfather George VI’s coronation in 1937.

King Charles III coronation
Conservation work on the King’s Robe of State (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

Buckingham Palace has yet to reveal what the King will wear under his Robe of State, whether a military uniform or otherwise.

– Simple white linen shirt

The King will take off his “robes of status” and wear a simple white shirt for his sacred anointing, which takes place hidden behind a screen.

The simple garment signifies that Charles comes before God as a servant.

– Colobium Sindonis

After his anointing, the King will put on a sleeveless white garment called the Colobium Sindonis – Latin for shroud tunic.

It is the first of a number of coronation vestments inspired by priestly attire and worn during his crowning.

– Supertunica

On top of the Colobium Sindonis goes the long shimmering gold-sleeved coat called the Supertunica.

King Charles III coronation
The Supertunica which forms part of the Coronation Vestments (Victoria Jones/PA)

It was created for the King’s great-grandfather George V in 1911, and worn at successive coronations including by Elizabeth II.

Made of cloth of gold, which is silk thread wrapped in thin pieces of gold or silver gilt metal, the glittering Supertunica, also known as the Close Pall of Cloth of Gold, weighs around 2kg and is embroidered with stylised arabesques and floral motifs.

– Coronation Sword Belt

Around the King’s waist, on top of the Supertunica, goes the Coronation Sword Belt also known as the Coronation Girdle.

King Charles III coronation
The Coronation Sword Belt (Victoria Jones/PA)

The embroidered cloth of gold has a gold buckle stamped with national emblems.

It has a gold clip used for briefly attaching the Jewelled Sword of Offering and was worn by George VI.

– Stole Royal

After the King is invested with some of the Crown Jewels, he will be dressed in further golden vestments to represent priestly garments.

The Stole Royal – also known as the Coronation Stole – is a long, narrow embroidered band of gold silk which goes around the shoulders on top of the Supertunica, mirroring outfits worn by a priest or a bishop.

– Robe Royal

The Robe Royal, also known as the Imperial Mantle, then goes on top.

King Charles III coronation
The Robe Royal also known as the Imperial Mantle (Victoria Jones/PA)

The heavy cloak, weighing around 3-4kg, was made for the King’s extravagant ancestor George IV in 1821.

Made from cloth of gold, it is brocaded with colourful motifs including fleur-de-lis as a nod to the ancient claim of England over France, as well as imperial eagles, and national floral emblems of red-pink roses, blue thistles and green shamrocks.

The mantle is inspired by ancient coronation ensembles and its representation of priestly robes symbolises the divine nature of kingship.

Heir to the throne the Prince of Wales enters the coronation theatre to help place the robe on his father, as does Baroness Gillian Merron, who served as the Board of Deputies of British Jews’ chief executive.

– Coronation Glove

The Coronation Glove also known as the Coronation Gauntlet goes on the King’s right hand before he uses it to hold the Sovereign’s Sceptre with Cross.

King Charles III coronation
The Coronation Glove also known as the Coronation Gauntlet (Victoria Jones/PA)

Made of white leather, it has a large cuff embroidered with gilt metal thread, wire and spangles in the form of national emblems including the Tudor rose, thistle, shamrock, oak leaves and acorns.

The back of the hand has an embroidered ducal coronet above the coat of arms of the family of the Dukes of Newcastle.

Charles, for reasons of sustainability and efficiency, has decided to reuse the glove worn by his grandfather – the last male monarch – George VI.

Once the King is dressed in all his coronation vestments and been invested with his regalia, he can be crowned.

– Robe of Estate

After Holy Communion and at the end of the service, the King and Queen Consort move to St Edward’s Chapel behind the High Altar.

The King takes off his vestments and puts on the Imperial State Crown.

Coronation of King George VI – London
King George VI in 1937 wearing the Robe of Estate Charles will wear (PA)

He then changes into his grandfather George VI’s purple velvet Robe of Estate for his departure from the Abbey.

The Queen Consort’s robes:

– Robe of State

Camilla will arrive wearing the late Queen’s crimson Robe of State which was made for Elizabeth II’s coronation in 1953, which has been conserved with adjustments, and has a train of 5.5 metres.

State Opening of Parliament
Queen Elizabeth II in her Robe of State which Camilla will wear (Alastair Grant/PA)

– Robe of Estate

At the end of the ceremony, Camilla switches into her newly-made purple velvet Robe of Estate.

The specially commissioned regal cloak with train is embroidered in goldwork threads, and intricately decorated with bees, a beetle and a host of flowers – drawing on the themes of nature and the environment.

King Charles III coronation
The Royal School of Needlework hand embroidering the Queen Consort’s new Robe of Estate (Royal School of Needlework/PA)

It pays tribute to the King by incorporating delphiniums – one of his favourite flowers which is also Camilla’s birth month flower – and in memory of Elizabeth II includes the late Queen’s favourite bloom, lily of the valley.

