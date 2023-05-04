King gets feathered crown and hug ahead of coronation

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
King gets feathered crown and hug ahead of coronation

By Press Association
The King receives the indigenous elder Uyunkar Domingo Peas, spokesperson for the Sacred Headwaters of the Amazon (Gareth Fuller/PA)
The King receives the indigenous elder Uyunkar Domingo Peas, spokesperson for the Sacred Headwaters of the Amazon (Gareth Fuller/PA)

The King has been presented with a feathered crown from an Amazonian elder just days before his coronation as he welcomed indigenous leaders from across the globe to Buckingham Palace.

Uyunkar Domingo Peas, spokesperson for the Sacred Headwaters of the Amazon, dressed in traditional costume and greeted a smiling Charles with a warm hug during an audience at the royal residence.

Audience at Buckingham Palace
The King receives the indigenous elder Uyunkar Domingo Peas, spokesperson for the Sacred Headwaters of the Amazon, during an audience at Buckingham Palace (Gareth Fuller/PA)

The King, who will be crowned with the glittering St Edward’s Crown on Saturday, was given the feathered crown in recognition of his “commitment to protecting the rainforest and restoring harmony between humanity and nature”, Buckingham Palace said.

Uyunkar Domingo Peas, who was joined on Thursday by fellow leader Atossa Soltani, met the King at an environmental reception at the palace in February.

He presented Charles then with a necklace made from seeds to symbolise an alliance between the monarch and indigenous people.

Charles also welcomed the Ashanti King from Ghana, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II and Lady Julia Osei Tutu.

Audience at Buckingham Palace
The King with His Majesty Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, Asantehene, King of the Ashanti Kingdom (Gareth Fuller/PA)

A multi-coloured fringed parasol was held over the Ghanaian monarch’s head as the encounter took place, with the cover denoting the visiting king’s seniority.

The King and Camilla met the Ashanti King in 2018 during an official tour to Ghana, and he has a long standing-relationship with the British monarchy, having also met the late Elizabeth II.

Charles, who is monarch of Canada, also held an audience with Canadian indigenous leaders Chief RoseAnne Archibald, National Chief, Assembly of First Nations, and Natan Obed and Cassidy Caron.

Audience at Buckingham Palace
The King meeting RoseAnne Archibald, National Chief, Assembly of First Nations, during an audience at Buckingham Palace (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Some 100 heads of state are preparing to descend on London for the King and Queen Consort’s historic coronation, with international representatives from 203 countries due to attend.

