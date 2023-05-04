Police announce restrictions on drone flights above Liverpool ahead of Eurovision

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Police announce restrictions on drone flights above Liverpool ahead of Eurovision

By Press Association
A ‘visible armed presence’ is also expected in Liverpool as tens of thousands of music fans descend on the city (Peter Byrne/PA)
Drones will be restricted from flying above Liverpool during the Eurovision Song Contest, as police in Merseyside prepare for their biggest ever operation.

Merseyside Police said restrictions affecting drones would be in place from Thursday until Sunday May 14, the day after the competition final.

A “visible armed presence” was also expected as tens of thousands of music fans descend on Liverpool for the contest.

Chief Inspector Iain Wyke said: “Our policing plans for the Eurovision Song Contest take land, sea and air into consideration and these airspace restrictions, just like other security measures such as road closures or patrols on the River Mersey, are aimed at keeping people safe.

“During the event, there are temporary restricted areas for drone flights over parts of Liverpool city centre from 11pm Thursday May 4 to 5am Sunday May 14.

“Specialist resources, made up of Merseyside Police officers and officers from regional and national teams, including air support, will be in place for the duration of the Eurovision Song Contest to ensure a safe and secure event.”

Chief Superintendent Jonathan Davies, tactical commander for Eurovision 2023, said there were “unique challenges” because the event was being hosted on behalf of last year’s winner, Ukraine.

“It is important to acknowledge our policing role in this event and, despite it being the biggest policing operation we have ever done here in Merseyside, we are confident we have a robust policing plan in place to ensure the safety and well-being of everyone involved,” he said.

“Hosting on behalf of Ukraine has presented some unique challenges whilst completing our preparation but we are confident we have the plans and processes in place to deal with any incidents that may arise and to prevent any significant or ongoing disruption to event visitors to the city, local residents and businesses.”

He added: “There will be a visible armed presence, but I would like to reassure visitors that this is not in response to any direct threat but just as part of our normal reassurance for everyone enjoying the festivities.”

He urged visitors to plan their journeys in advance, with a strike by members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union due to affect 14 train operators across the country on the day of the final.

Mr Davies said: “Public transport is expected to be very busy, which may well be further impacted by the national strikes which are scheduled to take place.

“So, it doesn’t matter which country you’re backing in this year’s competition or whichever festivities you’re taking part in, our officers will be out and about to make sure that everyone can enjoy themselves.

“Have fun, look after each other and remember to report any incidents to our officers.”

