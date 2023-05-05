Major transport operation to cater for coronation travel

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Major transport operation to cater for coronation travel

By Press Association
People arriving in London on Saturday are being urged to consider walking to viewing areas as public transport will be very busy (Ian West/PA)
People arriving in London on Saturday are being urged to consider walking to viewing areas as public transport will be very busy (Ian West/PA)

Final preparations are being made for a major transport operation ahead of hundreds of thousands of people descending on central London for the coronation.

Roadworks on major roads across England have been lifted and train services will be beefed up to cope with demand.

People arriving in the capital on Saturday are being urged to consider walking to viewing areas as public transport will be very busy.

Road closures will be enforced in large parts of central London, affecting motorists and bus users.

National Highways has lifted more than 700 miles of roadworks on England’s motorways and major A roads ahead of the weekend, meaning 96% of its network is fully open.

These include routes which will be used by thousands of people driving to London for the coronation.

Eleven miles of roadworks were lifted on the M1 around Hemel Hempstead and Dunstable, and 12.5 miles of works were removed from the M11 around Cambridge and Harlow.

The cones will not be put back until after Monday.

Some train operators will run additional services and longer trains.

Great Western Railway has added extra services to London Paddington from major stations in South Wales, south-west England and the Thames Valley area on Saturday morning.

Coronation procession Westminster Abbey to Buckingham Palace
(PA Graphics)

Southeastern will run additional trains between Dartford and London Charing Cross, and longer trains on the Maidstone East Line and between London Victoria and Gillingham.

Govia Thameslink Railway – which operates Gatwick Express, Great Northern, Southern and Thameslink – said some of its services will have more carriages than normal.

Transport for London (TfL) advised people to “avoid driving in central London if you possibly can”, and “if you travel into London by national rail, consider walking to the viewing areas if you are able to”.

It warned that safety measures on London Underground such as queuing, closures, trains not stopping or changes to the way people enter or leave stations “are likely to be necessary, especially in central London” on Saturday.

Some Tube stations are expected to be “very busy”, including Westminster, Green Park, Charing Cross, Embankment, Victoria, Hyde Park Corner, Knightsbridge, Leicester Square, Piccadilly Circus, Temple and Marble Arch.

St James’s Park station will be closed and Hyde Park Corner station will be exit-only until the crowds disperse.

There are no planned London Underground closures or work affecting train services on lines serving the capital on Saturday.

