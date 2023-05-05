King will find Homage of the People ‘abhorrent’, says Jonathan Dimbleby

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
King will find Homage of the People ‘abhorrent’, says Jonathan Dimbleby

By Press Association
Charles with Jonathan Dimbleby at Highgrove during the filming the television documentary in 1994 (PA)
Charles with Jonathan Dimbleby at Highgrove during the filming the television documentary in 1994 (PA)

The King will find the Homage of the People “abhorrent”, according to his friend, broadcaster Jonathan Dimbleby.

Dimbleby got to know Charles after writing his official biography in the 1990s and said his “thespian” side means he has been closely involved in the performance side of the coronation.

But the presenter branded the invitation to the public to swear allegiance to the King during the coronation ceremony “ill advised”.


Broadcaster Jonathan Dimbleby (Yui Mok/PA)

The writer told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “I can think of nothing that he would find more abhorrent.

“He’s never wanted to be revered, he’s never wanted – so as far as I know – to have anyone pay homage to him except in mock terms as a joke.

“He wants, I think, to feel that people will share in the event and I don’t quite know how this might have happened.

“I don’t know for certain but it would seem to me that this was an initiative by the archbishop, who as we know is strongly evangelical, who thought it would be a good thing to give everyone a chance to pay that homage.

“I think it was well intentioned and rather ill-advised.”

Lambeth Palace last week announced the modern addition to the ceremony, which replaces the Homage of the Peers, but said the liturgy – the words and actions of the service – had been created in consultation with the King, Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby and the Government.

Critics have condemned the move, with the pressure group Republic describing the new homage as “offensive, tone deaf and a gesture that holds the people in contempt”.

Lambeth Palace has stressed it is an invitation rather than a request.

“We live in a wonderfully diverse society with many different perspectives and beliefs, and it’s quite right that people decide for themselves how they relate to this moment,” a spokesman for the archbishop’s office said.

In 1994, Charles confessed to Dimbleby – during a primetime television documentary accompanying the biography – to adultery, saying it only happened after his marriage to Diana, Princess of Wales had “irretrievably broken down”.


(PA Graphics)

Dimbleby, giving an insight into the King’s personality, described him as a “perfectionist”.

He added: “If there were a Mastermind on the histories of coronations he would definitely have it as his special subject and he would emerge triumphant. He knows his history. He believes therefore it’s got to be done really well.”

Charles has been “closely involved” with the performance of the coronation, Dimbleby said, referring to the King’s interest in the theatre and acting.

“There is an element of performative in him. He is a thespian, he loves the theatre, so he wants it all to work really well,” he added.

The King also wanted to be personally involved in choosing clothes to reflect his role as a “humble petitioner”, Dimbleby revealed.

He said: “He wanted to make sure that his clothes, for instance, made it possible for him initially to be what the role is, almost seeking the approval of the nation to become King, almost a humble petitioner, and then to emerge triumphant of this extraordinary pageant, of which he is the star.”

As King, Charles will focus on diversity and harmony in the country, leading as a “monarch for our times”, Dimbleby said.

“He sees his role, I think – I have talked about it with him – as being doing his best to achieve a sense of overarching harmony in a very diverse and often rather troubled, very troubled, often divided United Kingdom.

“That’s what will be his lodestar, his guiding sense of duty.”

Dimbleby added that Charles understands he can no longer share political views as King and in public will “only speak when he knows that he is expressing a consensus as defined by the government of the day”.

“He will honour the customs and he will be very much a monarch for our times because he is a 21st century person,” he said.

