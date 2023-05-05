BBC to film coronation festivities with 150 cameras

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
BBC to film coronation festivities with 150 cameras

By Press Association
The King and the Queen Consort (Yui Mok/PA)
The King and the Queen Consort (Yui Mok/PA)

The BBC will have 150 cameras covering the coronation festivities, including the procession to Westminster Abbey and the ceremony itself.

Broadcasting from temporary studios in London and Windsor, the corporation will also be at the ten sites of its Lighting Up The Nation event.

There will be choreographed lasers, projections and drone displays over historic bridges and buildings, including Blackpool seafront in Lancashire, as part of the Coronation Concert.

In addition to its fixed operations, there will be 19 separate outside broadcasts from Windsor, London and across the rest of the UK.

King's coronation
A CGI representation of the staging for the Coronation Concert (BBC Studios/PA)

Kate Phillips, BBC director of unscripted, said: “We are incredibly proud to be bringing this moment of major historical significance and celebration to viewers at home and internationally.

“Over the next nine days, with our coverage of the coronation and then Eurovision, we will be delivering the biggest week of live programming since 2012. Both events showcase the unique role that the BBC plays in the lives of millions.

“Our highly talented and skilled teams will once again be delivering unforgettable shows of significant scale.

“Making use of the multiple media platforms and invaluable expertise across the BBC, we will be bringing people together like never before throughout the UK.”

The coronation ceremony at Westminster Abbey and the Coronation Concert, which will include performances from Take That, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie, will be broadcast to more than 125 countries around the world.

Hannah Wyatt, managing director for factual entertainment and live events at BBC Studios Productions, said: “It’s a huge honour to be covering this once-in-a-lifetime occasion.

“Our Live Events production team are world class and continually innovate to ensure the coverage provides viewers with the best possible experience, from ultra-high definition pictures to 5.1 surround sound, enabling the audience to really feel like they’re part of this historic event.”

The BBC’s coverage will involve presenters such as Kirsty Young, Sophie Raworth, Clare Balding and Huw Edwards.

The corporation said the coronation will be its most accessible live event ever on BBC iPlayer, with subtitles, sign language and an alternative commentary version for people with sight loss.

– The Coronation Of HM The King will be on BBC One and BBC iPlayer from 7.30am on Saturday.

– The Coronation Concert will be on BBC One and BBC iPlayer from 8pm on Sunday.

