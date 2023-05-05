Police officer who tasered man accused of being a liar

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Police officer who tasered man accused of being a liar

By Press Association
Jordan Walker-Brown (Belinda Jiao/PA)
Jordan Walker-Brown (Belinda Jiao/PA)

A police officer who left a man paralysed from the waist down after tasering him has been accused of being a liar while undergoing cross-examination.

Pc Imran Mahmood, 36, is charged with unlawfully inflicting grievous bodily harm on Jordan Walker-Brown during a patrol in the early months of the first lockdown on May 4 2020.

Mr Walker-Brown, who was 23 at the time, was left with “catastrophic” injuries after hitting his head on the pavement and breaking his back.

Southwark Crown Court heard that Mahmood – attached to the Metropolitan Police’s territorial support group (TSG) which deals with outbreaks of public disorder – chased Mr Walker-Brown on foot after noticing him walking along the pavement in Burgoyne Road, Haringey, north London.

Mahmood was said to have used his Taser when Mr Walker-Brown jumped on to a wheelie bin to climb over a fence in the front garden of a house, creating such an electric shock that it caused him to tumble backwards over the wall, land head-first on the footpath and break his back.

The officer told jurors he discharged his Taser after Mr Walker-Brown “turned around” on top of the bins, adding that he “honestly” believed the younger man was in possession of a weapon and going to attack him.

During cross-examination on Friday, prosecutor Ben FitzGerald KC said: “The truth is that he was about to get over the wall and you fired to stop him getting away.”

Mahmood replied: “That is incorrect.”

Mr FitzGerald went on: “I’m afraid you had to make up a false account afterwards to justify what you did.”

“No, that is incorrect,” Mahmood replied. “I’m not a liar. I was just trying to do my job.”

The prosecutor pressed: “I’m afraid you are a liar, Mr Mahmood.”

Mahmood accepted he did not see Mr Walker-Brown take out a weapon and the alleged victim made no movement towards him with a weapon.

But the officer said he was “adamant” at the time that Mr Walker-Brown had a knife and “honestly believed” he was going to attack him.

Mr FitzGerald asked: “Was it the case that in that moment of anger and frustration that he would not follow your commands that you fired the Taser?”

“Absolutely not,” Mahmood said.

He insisted it was to protect himself and others and that it was a reasonable use of force.

Taken through still images of his bodyworn video which captured the incident, Mahmood said it could “clearly” be seen from the footage that Mr Walker-Brown’s “whole body” was “turned towards” him, but later added that the images are “quite fuzzy” and make it “hard to tell”.

He told the court: “You have got to appreciate that this is a fast-moving situation.

“These stills are within the same time period and (with) the information I had at the start and during the chase, it was my honest-held belief that Mr Walker-Brown was in possession of a knife and he was a threat to me, my colleagues and anyone around – including the occupants of that address.”

The officer, from Plaistow in east London, does not dispute inflicting grievous bodily harm but denies it was unlawful.

Mahmood is continuing giving evidence.

