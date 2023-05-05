Warning over rise in multimillion-pound modern slavery

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Warning over rise in multimillion-pound modern slavery

By Press Association
Detective Superintendent Andy Furphy speaking to the media outside the Old Bailey (James Manning/PA)
Detective Superintendent Andy Furphy speaking to the media outside the Old Bailey (James Manning/PA)

The British public has been urged to be “vigilant” amid a sharp rise in modern slavery and more cases of organ harvesting under investigation.

Detective Superintendent Andy Furphy, the Met’s modern slavery and child exploitation lead, issued the warning after the first successful prosecution for trafficking a victim to the UK for his body part.

Wealthy Nigerian politician Ike Ekweremadu, his wife Beatrice and medical middleman Obinna Obeta were each jailed for their attempt to procure a poor street trader from Lagos for a kidney transplant for the couple’s daughter Sonia.

Despite being turned down as a donor by the Royal Free Hospital in London, the crime only came to light when the 21-year-old victim ran away and walked into Staines Police Station.

Organ harvesting court case
Detective Superintendent Andy Furphy (centre) speaking to the media outside the Old Bailey, in central London (James Manning/PA)

On Friday, Ike Ekweremadu was jailed for nine years and eight months; Beatrice Ekweremadu for four years and six months; and Obeta for 10 years in a televised sentencing at the Old Bailey.

Afterwards, Mr Furphy said criminal exploitation of adults had soared by 30% in the last 12 months.

Sexual exploitation of female victims increased by around 24% and domestic servitude rose by 12% in the same period.

The senior officer said: “The trajectory of modern slavery crimes shows very little signs of slowing down.”

“They are making millions and millions and millions a year, every year, most of which is transported to other parts of Europe and further afield.

“It’s in our communities, it’s in the services that we use.

“It’s in the industry that builds road networks, buildings, or houses.

“It’s in the beauty industry.

“It’s in the sex industry.

“My advice is to be vigilant, to report even if it’s just a suspicion that you think something’s not quite right.

“Don’t think a tiny bit of information or intelligence is insignificant, you never know that might just break the back of an organized crime group that are exploiting people.”

“We use all methods available to us to protect the vulnerable and reduce the harm in London’s communities.

“At all times we put the victim first. They’re often very scared, abused, malnourished, wary of authorities due to the extreme nature of their ordeal.

“The victim in this particular case was vulnerable, given his economic circumstances, aggravated further by significant wealth and political influence of those who have now been convicted.

“It sounds like something from fiction, from a book or a movie.

“Well, let me tell you: the abuse of power and wealth by these people over a vulnerable young man, it’s astonishing.”

Bringing the first successful prosecution was his “proudest” moment.

Paying tribute to the young victim, he said: “His bravery has given strength to others.

“And now this is not the only case of organ harvesting under investigation.”

Royal Free Hospital stock
A view of the Royal Free Hospital teaching hospital in the Hampstead area of the London Borough of Camden. (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Detective Sergeant Andy Owen described how the victim had turned up at the police station with only a mobile phone with no sim card, a toothbrush and scant clothes.

Over eight hours of interviews, he gave an account of how he was picked up in Lagos while selling phone accessorises from a wheelbarrow and brought to the UK.

He fled in fear for his life after over-hearing a plan to take him back to Nigeria for the procedure after the transplant plan in London failed.

Further inquiries led to Ike Ekweremadu, Nigeria’s deputy Senate president, as “sponsor” for the young man’s travel.

Fearing that the Ekweremadus may never return to the UK, investigators prepared to wait years until they learned the couple were on a flight to Heathrow on June 21 last year.

The team was scrambled and the Ekweremadus were detained as they stepped off the plane with 30,000 US dollars and Naira, Mr Owen said.

They went on to arrest Sonia Ekweremadu, who was educated in the UK, and identified Obeta’s address on the Old Kent Road in south London from the victim’s phone.

A search of Obeta’s home uncovered the victim’s birth certificate and a fake High Court affidavit stating the victim and Sonia were biological cousins.

Detective Inspector Esther Richardson said it was a challenge preparing for trial with no case law to work with.

She said: “This crime type sees rich and powerful people looking to exploit for vulnerable people for their organs.

“And we suspect that this happens across the world.

“Our victim was a commodity.

“And this was a transactional process, just like any drugs or firearms deal.

“This type of crime is facilitated by organised criminal networks.

“The tragedy of this is that it appeared that the welfare and well-being of the victim was of little or no consequence to Sonia getting a kidney.

“There was no evidence of any care plan for the victim.”

She added: “The victim himself showed tremendous courage to come forward and to give evidence against powerful people.

“He’s an innocent, young and naive man.

“Having never been on a flight, he was petrified that the plane would fall from the sky.

“When he fled Obinna Obeta’s flat in London, he slept on the streets, fearing that snakes might bite him.

“Our victim is very fearful for his safety, and that of his family back in Nigeria.

“He has no-one in the UK, no family, no friends, and he’s having to start to rebuild his life from scratch.”

He is one of hundreds of modern slavery victims to be helped by a “navigator” through the Justice and Care Programme.

With navigator support, 90% of victims choose to and remain engaged with police investigations compared to just 44% without.

Programme co-ordinator Julie Currie explained: “They will have been told by their exploiters that they will not be believed, that they should fear the police and authorities or that their families will be harmed if they speak to police.

“All of these things are barriers to a victim speaking out.

“And it is the job of the navigator with the police to help break down those barriers and build up the confidence that any victim is going to need to go through the judicial process.”

