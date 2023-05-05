Volunteer at 1953 coronation says King has a hard act to follow

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Volunteer at 1953 coronation says King has a hard act to follow

By Press Association
Marble Arch, usually closed to all traffic, open to permit the Coronation procession to pass through (PA)
Marble Arch, usually closed to all traffic, open to permit the Coronation procession to pass through (PA)

An 89-year-old St John Ambulance volunteer who was on duty for the late Queen’s coronation said he remembers her crowning ceremony as “joyful” as he predicts she will be a “hard act to follow” for Charles.

Derek Williams has met Elizabeth several times over the past 70 years through his volunteering work and being made an MBE, as well as attending garden parties at Buckingham Palace with the service.

In 1952 he joined the St John Ambulance service, aged just 18, when he was invited by a friend, and for the Queen’s big day in 1953 he was stationed near Selfridges on Oxford Street.

Mr Williams, who will be watching Charles’ coronation from home in Betchworth, Surrey, said: “It was an honour to be part of the coronation and to provide service to the public.

“People were very, very joyful. Some had camped overnight, as they are doing now, there was no animosity or anything like that. They were joyful, friendly, and pleased to be there, I think.”

On his meetings with Elizabeth over the years, Mr Williams said: “At the garden parties, before the general public was let in, the Queen would come out to thank everybody.

“She thanked the catering staff, and other people involved.

“Obviously she had the Master of the House with her and several of her corgis.

“I don’t think I would have touched them though!”

The King at a garden party (Yui Mok/PA)
The King at a garden party (Yui Mok/PA)

He added: “She was a very friendly lady. There’s no barriers between her. She always asked how people are.

“You don’t ask questions to her, but she was always interested in people, interested in what people do.”

For his volunteering work Mr Williams was made an MBE in 1993, and was given the honour by the Queen.

He said: “When she presented me with my MBE she asked where I do my volunteering, and I told her London, she remarked, ‘a very busy place’.

“I said, Yes Ma’am!’”

King Charles III Coronation
The Cosmati pavement in Westminster Abbey/PA)

On how Charles will fare as King, Mr Williams said: “I think Charles will be a good king.

“I think he has got some waves to surf over before, to try to smooth his reign, but I think he will be a good king.

“Mainly because of his upbringing, he has learned to intermix with people, he is not frightened to ask questions.

“He has a background of going to various schools, a military background.

“I think he has been shaped for the role with the help of his mother.

“I think she will be a very hard act to follow.

“If I could say anything to the King, I would thank him for everything he’s done for our country so far and wish him all the best for a long and prosperous reign.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
To go with story by Keith Findlay. New Food Warehouse supermarket opening in Aberdeen Picture shows; Berryden retail park in Aberdeen. Aberdeen. Supplied by CBRE Date; Unknown
New supermarket and owner for Aberdeen’s Berryden retail park
2
Cex has been told staff will have to hold on to stock for the statutory 48 hours. It's a law designed to help police track down stolen goods. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson.
Police block Aberdeen secondhand shop from selling stock more quickly over stolen goods fears
3
The skull was found in the garden of a block of flats on Heathryfold Place. Image: Chris Cromar/DC Thomson.
Teenager charged after young children find skull in Aberdeen garden
4
Katarzyna Kulaszewska leaving court. Image: DC Thomson
Woman ordered to pay £150 compensation to baby after dog attack
5
The Learney Arms could be forced to close due to a noise row with a neighbour.
Only pub in Torphins facing ‘imminent closure’ as noise complaints from neighbour lead to…
4
6
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. court story Picture shows; Danielle Downie appeared at Banff Sheriff Court.. Banff. Supplied by Facebook/DC Thomson Date; Unknown
Drink-driver ‘thought she was fine’ to get behind wheel after daytime drinking session
7
Jinson Paul with a Masal Dosas. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson.
Scottish Curry Awards: All the north and north-east winners
8
Police officers with beards could soon become a thing of the past. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson
Police officers take legal action over proposed ‘no beards’ policy
9
An Openreach engineer at work. Image: Openreach.
Openreach: Next locations for full-fibre broadband in north and north-east
2
10
Shelves full of stock in Nisbets
Aberdeen city centre shop owned by millionaire businessman to close