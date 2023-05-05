Which royals, celebrities and politicians are attending the King’s coronation?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Which royals, celebrities and politicians are attending the King’s coronation?

By Press Association
(Dominic Lipinski/PA)
(Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Notable royals, celebrities and politicians will attend the King’s coronation service at Westminster Abbey.

The eyes of the world will be on London as Charles is crowned on Saturday.

Here are some of the famous faces who will be in the Abbey.

– Royals

Almost the entire UK royal family will attend the ceremony, although the Duchess of Sussex and the Duchess of York will miss the service.

Harry and Meghan call daughter Princess Lilibet
Meghan is not attending the service (Matt Dunham/PA)

All three of the Prince and Princess of Wales’ children are going and Prince George will be one of his grandfather’s four Pages of Honour.

The Duke of Sussex and Duke of York, who are no longer working royals, will attend the service on Saturday, but will not perform any duties.

– Foreign royals

In a break from tradition, members of foreign royal families will be invited to the ceremony.

Centuries-old tradition stated that a coronation should be a sacred ceremony between a monarch and their people in the presence of God.

However, Prince Albert II and Princess Charlene of Monaco will be attending, along with King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima of the Netherlands, King Philippe and Queen Mathilde of Belgium, King Carl XVI Gustaf and Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden and Dragon King of Bhutan Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck and his wife Queen Jetsun Pema Wangchuck.

Spain’s King Felipe and Queen Letizia are expected to be there.

Crown Prince Fumihito and Crown Princess Kiko of Japan will represent Emperor Naruhito at the ceremony.

– UK politicians

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is expected to be there with his living predecessors, Cabinet ministers and leader of the Opposition Sir Keir Starmer.

King Charles III coronation
Rishi Sunak is due to attend (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

First Minister of Scotland Humza Yousaf has accepted an invite, as has Sinn Fein’s leader in Northern Ireland Michelle O’Neill.

– Foreign leaders

The US First Lady is due to be there, but her husband President Joe Biden will not.

European French president Emmanuel Macron will be in the Abbey, along with Germany and Italy’s ceremonial presidents Frank-Walter Steinmeier and Sergio Mattarella, rather than heads of government Olaf Scholz and Giorgia Meloni.

Chinese vice-president Han Zheng, Australian prime minister Anthony Albanese and Pakistani prime minister Shehbaz Sharif will also be there.

Iran has not been invited to the King’s coronation – joining a list that includes Russia, Belarus, Myanmar, Afghanistan, Syria and Venezuela.

– Celebrities

Among the notable faces who are on the list are; Lord Andrew Lloyd Webber, Ant and Dec, David and Victoria Beckham and Rowan Atkinson.

Fashion Week dinner – London Fashion Week Men's AW19
David and Victoria Beckham are on the guest list (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Musicians Lionel Richie, Kelly Jones of Welsh band Stereophonics and Nick Cave are confirmed to be going.

Also set to attend are; Edward Enninful, Charlotte Mensah, Stella McCartney, Dame Joanna Lumley and Bear Grylls.

[[title]]

[[text]]

