The King’s cars – a portrait of Charles’s love of automobiles

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

The King’s cars – a portrait of Charles’s love of automobiles

By Press Association
The King’s DB6 Convertible (Rebecca Naden/PA)
The King’s DB6 Convertible (Rebecca Naden/PA)

The King has always had a keen interest in all things four-wheels.

Throughout his life he has tried different types of cars – from sleek British sports models to hydrogen-powered vehicles of the future.

Here we take a look at some of them.

– Honda Civic Hybrid

Honda Civic
He took an eco-friendly Honda Civic for a test drive around the car park of Hampton Court Palace (PA)

The humble Honda Civic might not scream royalty to begin with, but its hybrid powertrain was of great interest to the then Prince of Wales in 2005.

Charles tried out an early version of Honda’s hybrid Civic, which had incredibly low emissions for the time.

These days Honda employs hybrid technology across much of its range, but in the early 2000s, these systems were still gaining traction.

– Aston Martin Volante

Prince Charles – Castle of Mey
The King with an Aston Martin Volante (PA)

The King has always had a strong link with Aston Martin.

In 2004 he took one of Aston Martin’s Volante models on a 200-mile trip from Balmoral to the Castle of Mey in Caithness, near John O’Groats.

He was photographed at the Queen’s Balmoral home before it was opened to the public for the first time.

– Aston Martin DB9

The Prince of Wales drives a new Aston Martin
Charles at the wheel of an Aston Martin DB9 (PA)

Charles’s connection with Aston Martin was strengthened in 2004 with a visit to the firm’s factory in Gaydon, where he saw Aston’s then-newest model, the DB9, being produced.

After his tour, he was given a test drive of the V12-powered grand tourer.

– Nissan Leaf

Prince of Wales visits Nissan UK – Sunderland
Charles during a visit to the Nissan UK plant in Sunderland (PA)

The King has always had an interest in “greener” mobility, so it was no surprise to see him in Sunderland in 2015, witnessing electric Nissan Leaf models rolling off the production line.

He also met apprentices and employees at the site.

– Morgan Plus 4

Royal visit to Worcestershire
The King in a Morgan Plus 4 car during a visit to Morgan Motor Company in Malvern, Worcestershire (PA)

The Morgan brand is steeped in tradition and Charles had a closer look at how it operated during a tour of the Malvern factory in 2013.

As well as trying his hand at metal pressing, the King also drove a shining red Plus 4 model.

– Riversimple Rasa

Royal visit to Wales
Charles test drives a Rasa hydrogen-powered car (PA)

Showcasing an even more alternative way of getting about, the hydrogen-powered Riversimple provided him with an eco-friendly mode of transport when he visited the car company’s base in Llandrindod Wells in 2021.

The two-seater car emits nothing but pure water vapour and has a range of up to 300 miles from a full tank of hydrogen.

– Aston Martin DB6

Aston Martin
At the Aston Martin Lagonda factory (PA)

Back with Aston Martin and a car that the King has owned for decades – a DB6 Convertible.

He famously said in 2021 that his classic drop-head ran on “surplus English white wine and whey from the cheese process” to keep it running in as green a fashion as possible.

It is a car that has seen constant use, too, and was used by Charles and the then Duchess of Cornwall to arrive at the opening ceremony of the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham in 2022.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
To go with story by Keith Findlay. New Food Warehouse supermarket opening in Aberdeen Picture shows; Berryden retail park in Aberdeen. Aberdeen. Supplied by CBRE Date; Unknown
New supermarket and owner for Aberdeen’s Berryden retail park
2
Cex has been told staff will have to hold on to stock for the statutory 48 hours. It's a law designed to help police track down stolen goods. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson.
Police block Aberdeen secondhand shop from selling stock more quickly over stolen goods fears
3
The skull was found in the garden of a block of flats on Heathryfold Place. Image: Chris Cromar/DC Thomson.
Teenager charged after young children find skull in Aberdeen garden
4
Katarzyna Kulaszewska leaving court. Image: DC Thomson
Woman ordered to pay £150 compensation to baby after dog attack
5
The Learney Arms could be forced to close due to a noise row with a neighbour.
Only pub in Torphins facing ‘imminent closure’ as noise complaints from neighbour lead to…
4
6
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. court story Picture shows; Danielle Downie appeared at Banff Sheriff Court.. Banff. Supplied by Facebook/DC Thomson Date; Unknown
Drink-driver ‘thought she was fine’ to get behind wheel after daytime drinking session
7
Jinson Paul with a Masal Dosas. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson.
Scottish Curry Awards: All the north and north-east winners
8
Police officers with beards could soon become a thing of the past. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson
Police officers take legal action over proposed ‘no beards’ policy
9
An Openreach engineer at work. Image: Openreach.
Openreach: Next locations for full-fibre broadband in north and north-east
2
10
Shelves full of stock in Nisbets
Aberdeen city centre shop owned by millionaire businessman to close