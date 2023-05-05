Royal mega-fans say rainy British weather will not put dampener on coronation

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Royal mega-fans say rainy British weather will not put dampener on coronation

By Press Association
Members of the public in position along The Mall in central London ahead of the coronation (James Manning/PA)
Members of the public in position along The Mall in central London ahead of the coronation (James Manning/PA)

Royal mega-fans braving intermittent downpours to camp out ahead of the coronation said the rainy British weather will not put a dampener on their “once-in-a-lifetime opportunity”.

Poncho-clad royalists with umbrellas at the ready, many wearing crowns and clothes adorned with Union flags, bustled about the tents lining The Mall in central London amid occasional heavy showers on Friday.

The smiling, albeit soggy, campers arrived early to bag prime viewing spots for when the coronation procession leaves Buckingham Palace for Westminster Abbey on Saturday.

Among them was Trisha Hollis, 71, from Hull, who had pitched up on Friday.

She told the PA news agency: “It’s history and I think at my age it’s a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.

“I think I was two when the Queen was crowned but obviously I have no recollection of that.

“I admire the royal family, I’m glad we have them. I think the Queen did a sterling job.”

On Friday’s rainy showers, she added: “What will be will be.

“It’s 24 hours in my life. I will get dry and warm again sometime so I’ll grin and bear it.

“If you come back to me at 2am I might not be saying it with such a smile.

“Maybe we’ll have a nice day tomorrow but it did rain for the Queen in ’53.”

A married mother of four joked that her children think she is “mad” and having a “midlife crisis” because she is camping out for the crowning.

Kim Bilson, from Poole in Dorset, who is already in position along The Mall in central London ahead of the coronation
Kim Bilson, from Poole in Dorset, who is already in position along The Mall in central London ahead of the coronation (James Manning/PA)

Kim Bilson, 54, from Poole, Dorset, told PA: “It’s too big of an occasion to miss really, don’t want to look back at it and think, why didn’t we do it.

“It’s a lovely atmosphere here, meeting people from all over the place.”

She arrived at about 6pm on Thursday and said it was a “cold” and “noisy” experience camping out overnight.

But she added: “People are just so friendly.

“It’s just Britain at its best, everybody nattering to everybody.

“There’s no stiff upper lip, everybody’s here for the same reason and it’s just really nice.”

On what her children make of her escapades, she added: “They think I’m mad. They think we’re mad. In fact, midlife crisis came up at one point.”

Richard Turner, 54, of Southend-on-Sea, Essex, is forgoing a tent and sleeping on a camping chair.

Richard Turner, from Southend-on-Sea, who is already in position along The Mall in central London ahead of the coronation
Richard Turner, from Southend-on-Sea, in position along The Mall (James Manning/PA)

Wearing a Union flag hoodie, the single father of one, who arrived at midnight on Friday, said: “I’m just sleeping in a chair. I don’t want to take up too much space so I thought I would just bring a chair, I’ve got an umbrella if it rains.

“I love this kind of thing, I love history, I love the pageantry, I’m a fan of the royal family, it’s all I’ve ever known since I was born.

“I’ve been doing these royal events since I was nine, my first one was 1977, the Silver Jubilee.

“This is a big event, I wouldn’t want to miss this.

“This is one of those events where you have to be here in person and see it for real because you wouldn’t get the impact on the telly.

“You’re not going to get another one of these for some years now, this is the last big royal event.

“All those that can be married are married, all those who can pass on have passed on.”

Sarah Exner, 29, a nurse who lives in Texas, flew over a few days early for a holiday so she could join the campers.

Sarah Exner, from Texas, who is already in position along The Mall in central London ahead of the coronation
Sarah Exner, from Texas, on The Mall in central London(James Manning/PA)

She said: “It’s always been really fascinating, the monarchy.

“We’ve always had a wonderful time keeping up with the events.

“It’s just a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to be able to come out here for the coronation.

“They don’t happen very often and we don’t have as much of the pomp and circumstance in the United States and it’s lovely to come out here and see all the traditions.”

On how she expects to feel tomorrow, Ms Exner said: “I think it will be very exciting, very interesting to see. We have already had a lot of fun.”

