Man appears in court charged with murdering delivery driver

A 31-year-old man has appeared in court charged with murdering a delivery driver allegedly hit by his own van.

Christopher Elgifari, from Llanrumney, appeared before Cardiff Magistrates’ Court on Friday afternoon accused of killing Mark Lang.

Mr Lang, 54, of Cyncoed, died at the University Hospital of Wales in Cardiff on April 15, more than two weeks after suffering serious injuries in North Road, Cardiff.

He was delivering parcels in Laytonia Avenue in the Cathays area of the city on March 28 and is said to have been hit by his white van, which was allegedly stolen, at 12.49pm.

Elgifari was charged with attempted murder while Mr Lang remained in a critical condition and appeared in court under those offences on March 31 and April 3.

After Mr Lang’s death, the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) charged Elgifari with murder.

The defendant spoke only to confirm his name, date of birth and address when he appeared via video link during a short hearing at Cardiff Magistrates’ Court on Friday.

District Judge Steve Harmes told Elgifari: “You are charged with the murder of Mark Lang.

“You are sent to the Crown Court to appear on June 2.”

South Wales Police said Mr Lang’s family have been updated and continue to be supported by a family liaison officer.

In a tribute released last month, his partner said: “It’s difficult to put into words quite how any of us are feeling.

“I don’t think we can ever get over something so brutal and ultimately pointless.

“Mark was a good man with a lot of love to give.

“He passed in the early hours of the morning surrounded by family. Peacefully. Comfortably. Loved.

“He will be sorely missed.”

Elgifari will next appear before Cardiff Crown Court on June 2.