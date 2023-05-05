David Attenborough believes Charles will give conservation ‘full backing’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

David Attenborough believes Charles will give conservation ‘full backing’

By Press Association
Sir David Attenborough on BBC One (BBC/PA)
Sir David Attenborough on BBC One (BBC/PA)

Sir David Attenborough said the future of humanity depends on state leaders giving their “full backing” to environmental issues which he believes the King will do.

The broadcaster and naturalist, who turns 97 on Monday, appeared on BBC One with Kirsty Young as part of its coverage ahead of the King’s coronation on Saturday.

Sir David said Charles “very clearly” understood the relationship and importance of the natural world “right from being a small child”.

Our Planet Global Premiere – London
Prince William, Sir David Attenborough, the then-Prince Charles and Prince Harry (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

He said: “When he became prominent and an adult, he took a strong line at a time when nature conservation was regarded as being slightly specialist.

“But he realised what it was about and he was mocked actually, because he said ‘trees are so important I feel like talking to trees’.

“But in fact, he was absolutely right and the world has come to see the world as he saw it.”

He continued: “The fact is 20 or 30 years ago, it really was sort of oddball to a lot of people.

“But now everybody realises that the future of humanity is dependent upon a healthy natural world.

“The way ahead demands that leaders of the state should actually give their full backing and I’m quite sure that as King he will lead this country in a very important way.”

Sir David said Prince Philip, the late Duke of Edinburgh, was “very vigorous in ordering conservation”, adding: “I’m quite sure King Charles will be the same.”

David Attenborough, Prince Charles and Princess Anne – BBC Television Studios – Lime Grove, London
Sir David Attenborough watches as Prince Charles and Princess Anne make friends with Cocky, a cockatoo brought back from his last Zoo Quest expedition (PA)

He also spoke about first meeting the then-Prince Charles when he visited the BBC studios at the age of nine and held his pet cockatoo named Cocky.

“I had just come back from New Guinea with a load of animals which were going to the London Zoo, but I had a pet cockatoo and I was asked to bring it to the studios, which I did,” he said.

“Dear little Cocky is sitting on his (Charles’s) hand but in fact they have a very powerful beak and a very powerful bite and although I was fairly confident about Cocky, he could actually have removed his little finger.

“But all was well and it was a very happy occasion.”

Speaking about the coronation on Saturday, Sir David said he was looking forward to the “whole panoply of the military, the parade, and, of course, the ceremony itself” which he said will be “deeply moving”.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
To go with story by Keith Findlay. New Food Warehouse supermarket opening in Aberdeen Picture shows; Berryden retail park in Aberdeen. Aberdeen. Supplied by CBRE Date; Unknown
New supermarket and owner for Aberdeen’s Berryden retail park
2
Cex has been told staff will have to hold on to stock for the statutory 48 hours. It's a law designed to help police track down stolen goods. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson.
Police block Aberdeen secondhand shop from selling stock more quickly over stolen goods fears
3
The skull was found in the garden of a block of flats on Heathryfold Place. Image: Chris Cromar/DC Thomson.
Teenager charged after young children find skull in Aberdeen garden
4
Katarzyna Kulaszewska leaving court. Image: DC Thomson
Woman ordered to pay £150 compensation to baby after dog attack
5
The Learney Arms could be forced to close due to a noise row with a neighbour.
Only pub in Torphins facing ‘imminent closure’ as noise complaints from neighbour lead to…
4
6
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. court story Picture shows; Danielle Downie appeared at Banff Sheriff Court.. Banff. Supplied by Facebook/DC Thomson Date; Unknown
Drink-driver ‘thought she was fine’ to get behind wheel after daytime drinking session
7
Jinson Paul with a Masal Dosas. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson.
Scottish Curry Awards: All the north and north-east winners
8
Police officers with beards could soon become a thing of the past. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson
Police officers take legal action over proposed ‘no beards’ policy
9
An Openreach engineer at work. Image: Openreach.
Openreach: Next locations for full-fibre broadband in north and north-east
2
10
Shelves full of stock in Nisbets
Aberdeen city centre shop owned by millionaire businessman to close