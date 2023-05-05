Alexis Ffrench: Charles’ powerful voice championing conservation matches my own

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment Music

Alexis Ffrench: Charles’ powerful voice championing conservation matches my own

By Press Association
Alexis French (Alex Lake/PA)
Alexis French (Alex Lake/PA)

Alexis Ffrench said his own thoughts and feelings on environmental issues are “very much in tune with King Charles”.

The classical-soul composer will be performing with British singer Zak Abel, a 70-piece orchestra and the house band comprising the Massed Bands of the Household Division and the Countess of Wessex’s String Orchestra during the Coronation Concert on Sunday.

Ffrench was initially billed to duet with singer-songwriter Freya Ridings during the concert, but on Friday it was announced that she has had to pull out “due to being unwell”, the BBC said.

King Charles III coronation
Freya Ridings pulled out of the Coronation Concert ‘due to being unwell’ (Ian West/PA)

The 53-year-old, whose songwriting work has been “influenced by the natural world”, spoke about Charles’ history as an environmental campaigner.

He told the PA news agency: “I met King Charles when I was 14 and I remember him voicing these opinions when it was less fashionable to do so.

“He’s been championing these causes for most of his adult life. Not only that, but arts education as well. He’s been such a strong, powerful and persuasive voice.

“I remember when we were 14 years old, we were very proud of that fact, and we were also minded to think about conservation, environmental issues.

“It was a source of enormous pride for me back then, wind forward to now, conservation is such a key part of what I do as an artist.

“My own thoughts and feelings are very much in tune with King Charles.”

The classical musician said his latest single Peace is influenced by the Scottish Highlands from which he “derives a great sense of comfort and nourishment”.

Ffrench, who most recently performed in front of the King during the Together At Christmas carol service at Westminster Abbey curated by the Princess of Wales who he described as “gracious funny and charming”, recalled his first meeting with the then-Prince Charles as a teenager.

He told PA: “I met Prince Charles when I was 14, I used to go to school called The Purcell School for Young Musicians – of which he is patron.

“We met Charles in an art class and I was drawing, a few of my friends were there too. He came and spoke to me and he was so warm, so generous, kind hearted.

“We were thrilled actually because he was such a giving patron, took such a keen interest.”

Alexis French
Alexis French said his Coronation Concert performance is a massive challenge logistically (Alex Lake/PA)

Speaking about the Coronation Concert, Ffrench said it is logistically a “massive challenge” with the orchestras but described it as a “powerful medium”.

“There’s nothing I love more than playing with orchestras and going on this beautiful creative journey together,” he said.

The composer also spoke about the other acts set to appear on the same stage.

He told PA: “I’m a huge fan of Lionel Richie actually, always have been. But to be honest with you, Katy Perry, what a performer she is as well, and she’s going to knock it out of the park for sure.

“Of course great admiration for all the other artists on the stage as well, Andrea Bocelli, Sir Bryn Terfel, who went to the same college as me actually Guildhall School of Music many years ago.”

He joked: “So I shall be there with my little autograph book at the side of the stage, I’m sure I’ll have a fanboy moment at some stage.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
To go with story by Keith Findlay. New Food Warehouse supermarket opening in Aberdeen Picture shows; Berryden retail park in Aberdeen. Aberdeen. Supplied by CBRE Date; Unknown
New supermarket and owner for Aberdeen’s Berryden retail park
2
Cex has been told staff will have to hold on to stock for the statutory 48 hours. It's a law designed to help police track down stolen goods. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson.
Police block Aberdeen secondhand shop from selling stock more quickly over stolen goods fears
3
The skull was found in the garden of a block of flats on Heathryfold Place. Image: Chris Cromar/DC Thomson.
Teenager charged after young children find skull in Aberdeen garden
4
Katarzyna Kulaszewska leaving court. Image: DC Thomson
Woman ordered to pay £150 compensation to baby after dog attack
5
The Learney Arms could be forced to close due to a noise row with a neighbour.
Only pub in Torphins facing ‘imminent closure’ as noise complaints from neighbour lead to…
4
6
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. court story Picture shows; Danielle Downie appeared at Banff Sheriff Court.. Banff. Supplied by Facebook/DC Thomson Date; Unknown
Drink-driver ‘thought she was fine’ to get behind wheel after daytime drinking session
7
Jinson Paul with a Masal Dosas. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson.
Scottish Curry Awards: All the north and north-east winners
8
Police officers with beards could soon become a thing of the past. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson
Police officers take legal action over proposed ‘no beards’ policy
9
An Openreach engineer at work. Image: Openreach.
Openreach: Next locations for full-fibre broadband in north and north-east
2
10
Shelves full of stock in Nisbets
Aberdeen city centre shop owned by millionaire businessman to close