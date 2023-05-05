Coronation music to feature Welsh first, nod to Philip and Lloyd Webber anthem

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment Music

Coronation music to feature Welsh first, nod to Philip and Lloyd Webber anthem

By Press Association
The band of the Welsh Guards march down the High Street towards Victoria barracks in Windsor after a changing of the guards ceremony at Windsor Castle (Andrew Matthews/PA)
The band of the Welsh Guards march down the High Street towards Victoria barracks in Windsor after a changing of the guards ceremony at Windsor Castle (Andrew Matthews/PA)

The music selected for the coronation of the King will nod to his late father and feature new pieces by Andrew Lloyd Webber and Debbie Wiseman.

At 11am, Charles and Camilla will enter Westminster Abbey before the choir sings Hubert Parry’s I Was Glad, composed for the coronation of King Edward VII.

The choir, joined by opera and concert singer Sir Bryn Terfel, will perform the Kyrie – which will be sung in Welsh for the first time.

Investitures at Buckingham Palace
Sir Bryn Terfel (Yui Mok/PA)

After Charles takes the oath, he will sign copies presented by the Lord Chamberlain, as the choir sings an anthem by 17th century composer William Byrd.

Gloria, also by Bryd, will “frame” the monarch’s prayer as he kneels before the high altar.

Later, the choir will sing the Alleluia, newly commissioned by Wiseman, while St Augustine’s Gospel Book, dating back to the sixth century, is carried to the nave.

A second Alleluia, also by Wiseman, will be performed by the Ascension choir – a gospel choir handpicked for the occasion.

The choir will also sing the Veni Creator Spiritus hymn in English, Welsh, Scots Gaelic and Irish.

The Anointing, described as “the most solemn and sacred part of the service”, will be accompanied by Handel’s dramatic Zadok The Priest, which was composed for the coronation of King George II in 1727.

The piece has been sung prior to the anointing of the sovereign of every British monarch since its composition.

The Byzantine Chant Ensemble will also sing in Greek in tribute to Charles’ late father, the Duke of Edinburgh.

Charles has also personally requested that the Wiener Philharmoniker Fanfare is played by the Coronation Brass Ensemble during the crowning portion of the ceremony.

The choir will sing an anthem by 16th century composer Thomas Weelkes, followed by the enthroning.

The homage portion of the service will conclude with a fanfare, and the choir will sing an anthem arranged by John Rutter for the Coronation of King George VI.

King Charles III coronation
Andrew Lloyd Webber (Joe Giddens/PA)

Following the the coronation of Camilla, a new anthem, Make A Joyful Noise, composed by Lord Lloyd-Webber, will be sung by the choir.

The impresario – known for hit musicals including The Phantom Of The Opera, Evita and Jesus Christ Superstar – has drawn on the words of Psalm 98 for his piece.

He is expected to be inside the abbey to witness the debut.

Before the end of the service, there will be a performance of Sanctus, composed for the service by Roxanna Panufnik.

Following the conclusion of the service, the choir will sing an anthem by William Boyce, composed for the coronation of King George III in 1761, and the Te Deum, written for the coronation of the late Queen.

When the newly crowned King and Queen Consort make their exit from Westminster Abbey at 1pm, they will embark on their coronation procession back to Buckingham Palace in the Gold State Coach.

Pieces performed during the procession will include Coronation Bells, The King’s Company and The King’s Guard.

The procession music will end with a rendition of the National Anthem in Buckingham Palace Gardens before three cheers are given to the King.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
To go with story by Keith Findlay. New Food Warehouse supermarket opening in Aberdeen Picture shows; Berryden retail park in Aberdeen. Aberdeen. Supplied by CBRE Date; Unknown
New supermarket and owner for Aberdeen’s Berryden retail park
2
Cex has been told staff will have to hold on to stock for the statutory 48 hours. It's a law designed to help police track down stolen goods. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson.
Police block Aberdeen secondhand shop from selling stock more quickly over stolen goods fears
3
The skull was found in the garden of a block of flats on Heathryfold Place. Image: Chris Cromar/DC Thomson.
Teenager charged after young children find skull in Aberdeen garden
4
Katarzyna Kulaszewska leaving court. Image: DC Thomson
Woman ordered to pay £150 compensation to baby after dog attack
5
The Learney Arms could be forced to close due to a noise row with a neighbour.
Only pub in Torphins facing ‘imminent closure’ as noise complaints from neighbour lead to…
4
6
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. court story Picture shows; Danielle Downie appeared at Banff Sheriff Court.. Banff. Supplied by Facebook/DC Thomson Date; Unknown
Drink-driver ‘thought she was fine’ to get behind wheel after daytime drinking session
7
Jinson Paul with a Masal Dosas. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson.
Scottish Curry Awards: All the north and north-east winners
8
Police officers with beards could soon become a thing of the past. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson
Police officers take legal action over proposed ‘no beards’ policy
9
An Openreach engineer at work. Image: Openreach.
Openreach: Next locations for full-fibre broadband in north and north-east
2
10
Shelves full of stock in Nisbets
Aberdeen city centre shop owned by millionaire businessman to close