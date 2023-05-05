All the key timings for coronation day

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

All the key timings for coronation day

By Press Association
The King and Queen (Hugo Burnand/Royal Household 2023/PA)
The King and Queen (Hugo Burnand/Royal Household 2023/PA)

Here is a rundown of the timings for coronation day:

– 6am – Viewing areas open along the procession route.

– 7.15-8.30am – Guests for Westminster Abbey begin to arrive at security checkpoints in Victoria Tower Gardens.

– 9am – General congregation to be seated inside the Abbey. Pre-coronation music begins.

– 9.30-9.55am – Heads of state and overseas government representatives arrive at the Abbey.

– By 10am – The sovereign’s escort will be in position at Buckingham Palace.

King's coronation
Union flags outside Buckingham Palace on the Mall (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

– 10am – Procession of faith leaders and ecumenical leaders through Westminster Abbey.

– 10.15am – Procession of Commonwealth realms through the Abbey

– 10.20am – The King and Queen leave Buckingham Palace in the Diamond Jubilee State Coach in the King’s procession.

– 10.25am – Members of foreign royal families arrive at the Great West Door of the Abbey.

– 10.35am – Members of the royal family arrive at the Great West Door.

– 10.45am – The Prince and Princess of Wales and Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis arrive at the West Gate of the Abbey.

– 10.50am – The equerry and pages of honour to the King, equerry and pages of honour and companions to the Queen arrive at the West Gate to await the arrival of the King and Queen.

State trumpeter
State trumpeters will play (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

– 10.53am – The King and Queen arrive at the West Gate of the Abbey. The state trumpeters of the Household Cavalry, stationed in the Abbey, sound a fanfare.

The King’s procession, led by the Cross of Wales, begins.

– 10.54am – The Abbey bells are rung.

– 11am – The coronation service begins.

After the procession, the greeting of the King takes place with chorister Samuel Strachan, 14.

The King has a moment of silent prayer. The Archbishop of Canterbury gives an introduction.

During the recognition, the King stands in the coronation theatre and turns to show himself to the people at each of the four directions – east, south, west and north.

He is presented with the coronation bible and takes the oath, and then prays aloud with the King’s Prayer.

King's coronation
St Edward’s Crown (Royal Collection Trust/His Majesty King Charles III 2023/PA)

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak reads the Epistle and the archbishop delivers his sermon.

The King takes off his crimson robe of state and wears a simple white shirt for the private anointing with holy oil in the coronation chair behind a screen, in the most sacred part of the ceremony.

In the investiture, the King puts on a sleeveless white garment called the colobium sindonis, a shimmering gold-sleeved coat called the supertunica and a golden coronation girdle around his waist.

He is presented with the golden spurs, symbolising knighthood and chivalry, the jewelled sword of offering and the armills, the bracelets of sincerity of wisdom.

The King puts on the stole royal – a long, narrow embroidered band of gold silk which goes around the shoulders, mirroring outfits worn by a priest or a bishop.

The Prince of Wales steps forward to help dress the King in the golden brocaded cloak, the imperial mantle – or robe royal.

King's coronation
The Gold State Coach (Yui Mok/PA)

Next the King holds the sovereign’s orb, before it is returned to the altar and touches the sovereign’s ring, puts on the single white coronation glove to hold the sovereign’s sceptre with cross in his right hand, with sovereign’s sceptre with dove in his left, ready to be crowned.

– 12pm approx – The crowning – the King is crowned by the Archbishop of Canterbury with St Edward’s Crown.

A fanfare sounds. The Abbey bells ring for two minutes and a gun salute is fired by the King’s Troop Royal Horse Artillery stationed at Horse Guards Parade.

Gun salutes at the Tower of London are fired by the Honourable Artillery Company, and at all saluting stations throughout the UK, Gibraltar, Bermuda, and ships at sea.

After a blessing, the King is enthroned on his throne chair.

The archbishop pays homage, followed by the Prince of Wales’s homage of royal blood, and then the new homage of the people takes place.

The Queen is anointed with holy oil in full public view in her chair of estate.

She touches the Queen Consort’s ring.

The Queen is crowned by the archbishop with Queen Mary’s Crown.

She touches the Queen Consort’s sceptre with cross and the ivory Queen Consort’s rod with dove.

Camilla is enthroned on her throne chair.

The Lord’s Prayer is said and the King and Queen take holy communion.

They change into their purple robes of estate in St Edward’s Chapel behind the altar and Charles puts on the Imperial State Crown.

The national anthem is sung and the King’s outward procession, including the Prince and Princess of Wales and their children, makes its way to the Great West Door, where the King receives a greeting by leaders and representatives from different faith communities.

– 1pm approx – The grand coronation procession departs the Abbey, with the King and Queen in the Gold State Coach and the Prince and Princess of Wales in the next carriage. The Abbey bells will ring.

– 1.45pm – The King and Queen appear on the West Terrace at Buckingham Palace for a royal salute with the UK and Commonwealth armed forces

-2 .30pm – The royal family watch the flypast from the palace balcony.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
To go with story by Keith Findlay. New Food Warehouse supermarket opening in Aberdeen Picture shows; Berryden retail park in Aberdeen. Aberdeen. Supplied by CBRE Date; Unknown
New supermarket and owner for Aberdeen’s Berryden retail park
2
Cex has been told staff will have to hold on to stock for the statutory 48 hours. It's a law designed to help police track down stolen goods. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson.
Police block Aberdeen secondhand shop from selling stock more quickly over stolen goods fears
3
The skull was found in the garden of a block of flats on Heathryfold Place. Image: Chris Cromar/DC Thomson.
Teenager charged after young children find skull in Aberdeen garden
4
Katarzyna Kulaszewska leaving court. Image: DC Thomson
Woman ordered to pay £150 compensation to baby after dog attack
5
The Learney Arms could be forced to close due to a noise row with a neighbour.
Only pub in Torphins facing ‘imminent closure’ as noise complaints from neighbour lead to…
4
6
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. court story Picture shows; Danielle Downie appeared at Banff Sheriff Court.. Banff. Supplied by Facebook/DC Thomson Date; Unknown
Drink-driver ‘thought she was fine’ to get behind wheel after daytime drinking session
7
Jinson Paul with a Masal Dosas. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson.
Scottish Curry Awards: All the north and north-east winners
8
Police officers with beards could soon become a thing of the past. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson
Police officers take legal action over proposed ‘no beards’ policy
9
An Openreach engineer at work. Image: Openreach.
Openreach: Next locations for full-fibre broadband in north and north-east
2
10
Shelves full of stock in Nisbets
Aberdeen city centre shop owned by millionaire businessman to close