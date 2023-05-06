What the papers say – May 6

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

On Saturday, the day of the King’s coronation, there was only going to be one story that dominated the front pages across Britain.

The Daily Express labels the King’s coronation the “Day of destiny”.

The Daily Telegraph show an image of Charles with the words “I come not to be served but to serve”.

👑 The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph: I come not to be served but to serve#TomorrowsPapersToday Sign up for the Front Page newsletterhttps://t.co/x8AV4OoUh6 pic.twitter.com/unhfGDNr6J — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) May 5, 2023

While the Daily Star focuses on the smaller things featuring at the coronation, like the Irish wolfhound Seamus who will star in the coronation parade.

The Sun uses a picture of the King and Queen’s crowns titling the front page, “His and Hers”.

The Daily Mirror shows a stand alone image of the King’s crown, saying Charles will “bear the weight of history”.

Saturday's front page: He will not only wear the crown, he will bear the weight of its history… and the hopes of a nation#TomorrowsPapersToday https://t.co/i2ARhm2lDR pic.twitter.com/cXnyvqYiN0 — The Mirror (@DailyMirror) May 5, 2023

The i Weekend says Charles is in a battle to secure the future of the monarchy.

Saturday's front page: Charles III in battle to secure future of monarchy #TomorrowsPapersToday Latest by @HugoGye: https://t.co/zf5VKyw0Zh pic.twitter.com/lNN0dWE18c — i newspaper (@theipaper) May 5, 2023

The Times and the Daily Mail labels the coronation the “King’s day of destiny”.

Local election results take the front of the The Guardian which labels the local elections a “crushing result for Tories”.

Guardian front page, Saturday 6 May 2023: Crushing result for Tories pic.twitter.com/kh706woOJ0 — The Guardian (@guardian) May 5, 2023

FT Weekend focuses on the local elections which also highlights the “crushing losses” to the Tories.

Just published: front page of FTWeekend, UK edition, for Saturday/Sunday 6th/7th May pic.twitter.com/RktAIg3Yzy — Financial Times (@FinancialTimes) May 5, 2023