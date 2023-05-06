In Pictures: Final preparations ahead of coronation

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
In Pictures: Final preparations ahead of coronation

By Press Association
Cleaning crews at work in front of Westminster Abbey (Toby Melville/PA)
Cleaning crews at work in front of Westminster Abbey (Toby Melville/PA)

As tens of thousands of people arrived in central London for the King’s coronation, last-minute preparations were being made to ensure the pageantry was perfect.

Buckingham Palace staff were seen adorning its famous balcony with red and gold draping ahead of the royal family’s appearance later.

Meanwhile at Westminster Abbey, the roads were being swept ahead of the coronation procession.

King Charles III coronation
Staff of the royal household made final preparations on the balcony of Buckingham Palace (Jordan Pettitt/PA)
King Charles III coronation
A boy waves a Union flag on Whitehall (Rob Pinney/PA)
King Charles III coronation
Peers were early arrivals at Westminster Abbey (Joe Giddens/PA)
King Charles III coronation
A road sweeper at work in front of the abbey (Joe Giddens/PA)
King Charles III coronation
Police officers arrive for duty (Rob Pinney/PA)
King Charles III coronation
An Army officer is seen cleaning the road (Charles McQuillan/PA)
King Charles III coronation
Members of the armed forces arrived at Waterloo station (Peter Byrne/PA)
King Charles III coronation
Crowds were already thick near Parliament Square before 8am (Rob Pinney/PA)
King Charles III coronation
On The Mall, royal fans had been staking out their prime viewing spots (Jacob Phillips/PA)
King Charles III coronation
Among the supporters were anti-monarchy protesters (Piroschka van de Wouw/PA)
Barriers were in place to direct crowds to the correct spots along the parade route
Barriers were in place to direct crowds to the correct spots along the parade route (Niall Carson/PA)

