In Pictures: Final preparations ahead of coronation

As tens of thousands of people arrived in central London for the King’s coronation, last-minute preparations were being made to ensure the pageantry was perfect.

Buckingham Palace staff were seen adorning its famous balcony with red and gold draping ahead of the royal family’s appearance later.

Meanwhile at Westminster Abbey, the roads were being swept ahead of the coronation procession.

Staff of the royal household made final preparations on the balcony of Buckingham Palace (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

A boy waves a Union flag on Whitehall (Rob Pinney/PA)

Peers were early arrivals at Westminster Abbey (Joe Giddens/PA)

A road sweeper at work in front of the abbey (Joe Giddens/PA)

Police officers arrive for duty (Rob Pinney/PA)

An Army officer is seen cleaning the road (Charles McQuillan/PA)

Members of the armed forces arrived at Waterloo station (Peter Byrne/PA)

Crowds were already thick near Parliament Square before 8am (Rob Pinney/PA)

On The Mall, royal fans had been staking out their prime viewing spots (Jacob Phillips/PA)

Among the supporters were anti-monarchy protesters (Piroschka van de Wouw/PA)

Barriers were in place to direct crowds to the correct spots along the parade route (Niall Carson/PA)