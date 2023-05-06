Taoiseach looks forward to welcoming King to Ireland as he attends coronation

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Taoiseach looks forward to welcoming King to Ireland as he attends coronation

By Press Association
Taoiseach Leo Varadkar (Niall Carson/PA)
Taoiseach Leo Varadkar (Niall Carson/PA)

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has said he looks forward to hosting the King in Ireland.

Mr Varadkar and Irish president Michael D Higgins attended the coronation service in Westminster Abbey in London.

They were also present at a reception at Buckingham Palace on Friday and spoke to Charles and members of the UK Government.

The Taoiseach said: “King Charles and Queen Camilla are long-standing friends of Ireland and King Charles has visited regularly in the past two decades, supporting good bilateral relations, co-operation, peace and reconciliation.

“I expressed my hope that his regular visits will continue into his reign.

“I was pleased to accept the invitation to attend the coronation, alongside President Higgins, symbolising the close neighbourly relations between our two countries.

“This is a historic moment for the British people, for the realm, and for their friends around the world.”

Mr Varadkar added: “We have deep political, economic, cultural, and personal links with Britain, which provided a welcome home to so many of our citizens for generations.

King coronation
The King and Irish President Michael D Higgins have met on a number of occasions (Liam McBurney/PA)

“A vibrant British community actively contributes to life in Ireland in so many ways.

“And, of course, there are many people, in the north especially, who are both British and Irish.

“As we mark the coronation of King Charles III, I look forward to further strengthening British-Irish relations and the friendship between our peoples and look forward to welcoming the royal couple to Ireland in due course.”

Mr Higgins is the first Irish head of state to attend a coronation.

To mark the event, Mr Higgins and and his wife Sabina requested the Tree Council of Ireland plant a native Irish oak tree in the woodland forest of Aurora in Co Wicklow.

The gesture was to acknowledge the King’s commitment to environmental sustainability.

Irish Government formation
Ceann Comhairle Sean O Fearghail has offered congratulations to the King following the coronation (Maxwell Photography/PA)

Meanwhile, the Speakers of the Dail, Sean O Fearghail, and of the Senate, Jerry Buttimer, have offered their congratulations to Charles and Camilla following the coronation.

In a joint statement the Ceann Comhairle and Cathaoirleach said: “On behalf of the Houses of the Oireachtas, we congratulate King Charles and Queen Camilla on this auspicious day and wish them well in their endeavours for the British people.

“As the late Queen Elizabeth herself acknowledged during her landmark visit to Ireland in 2011, the history between these islands is long and complex, but at the same time the family, cultural and economic ties that bind the people of Ireland and the United Kingdom make us firm friends.

“Like his late parents, King Charles has worked over the decades to build and nurture peace and reconciliation between the communities in Northern Ireland, across this island and between Ireland and Britain.

“Throughout her long reign, his late mother was the embodiment of public service, dedicated to performing her duties for her people at home and committed to representing her nation abroad.

“We know King Charles will continue in that tradition to build his own relations and legacy as monarch.”

