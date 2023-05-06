Andrew wears Garter robes in apparent softening of family stance

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Andrew wears Garter robes in apparent softening of family stance

By Press Association
(Jacob King/PA)
(Jacob King/PA)

The Duke of York wore his Garter robes to the King’s coronation, reflecting an apparent softening of the royal family’s stance towards him.

Andrew, who stepped back from royal duties after a controversial Newsnight interview and the furore over his friendship with paedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein, wore the ceremonial robes to Saturday’s service at Westminster Abbey.

Last June, Andrew did not appear alongside senior members of the family at the annual Order of the Garter ceremony at Windsor Castle despite being a Knight of the Garter.

His absence was notable at the time, but he again donned the robes to mark Saturday’s historic coronation.

The Order of the Garter is the oldest and most senior order of chivalry in Britain.

Royal Garter procession
Queen Elizabeth II at an annual Garter Ceremony at Windsor Castle (Murray Sunders/Daily Mail/PA)

According to the royal family website, in medieval times King Edward III was so inspired by tales of King Arthur and the chivalry of the Knights of the Round Table that he set up his own group of honourable knights, called the Order of the Garter.

Today, the order includes the King, who is Sovereign of the Garter, “several senior members of the royal family, and 24 knights chosen in recognition of their work”, according to the website.

The Order of the Garter robes are made of dark blue velvet and can be accompanied by a cap.

The robe has a white satin lining, white silk bows on the shoulders, an attached red velvet hood and tasselled cordons.

Earlier, as the duke was driven down The Mall in a state car towards Westminster Abbey, of small group in the crowd in a grandstand in front of Buckingham Palace booed as he went past.

The Palace had earlier said Andrew – and his nephew the Duke of Sussex – would have no formal role at the event as they are no longer working royals.

Andrew stepped away from public life after the controversial Newsnight interview in November 2019 and the fallout from his friendship with Epstein.

Virginia Giuffre also sued him for allegedly sexually assaulting her when she was 17 after she was trafficked by Epstein.

Andrew denied the claims but paid millions in an out-of-court settlement in the US civil case.

