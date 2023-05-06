Chinese vice-president among dignitaries invited to Westminster Abbey

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Chinese vice-president among dignitaries invited to Westminster Abbey

By Press Association
Vice-president of the People’s Republic of China, Han Zheng (centre), arrives for a reception at Buckingham Palace (PA)
Vice-president of the People’s Republic of China, Han Zheng (centre), arrives for a reception at Buckingham Palace (PA)

Chinese vice-president Han Zheng, who presided over a crackdown on civil rights in Hong Kong, is among the dignitaries from around the world invited to Westminster Abbey for the coronation.

The presence of Beijing’s representative is highly controversial due to his role in the former British territory, but the UK Government has made clear that it wants to maintain engagement with the Asian superpower despite political differences.

The decision to invite Mr Han to the King’s coronation has been strongly criticised by China hawks on the Tory benches and Lord Patten, the last British governor of Hong Kong.

The Foreign Office said 90 heads of state attended.

French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte, Israeli President Isaac Herzog and wife Michal were also among the guests in the abbey.

King Charles III coronation
First Lady of the United States Jill Biden arriving ahead of the coronation ceremony (Jacob King/PA)

US President Joe Biden was absent, but first lady Jill Biden and her granddaughter Finnegan Biden were at the event.

Mr Biden said: “The enduring friendship between the US and the UK is a source of strength for both our peoples.

“I am proud the first lady is representing the United States for this historic occasion.”

Ukraine’s first lady Olena Zelenska and Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal represented the war-torn nation, with Mr Shmyhal saying the King had offered “unwavering support” for the people of his country as it resisted the Russian invasion.

King Charles III coronation
First Lady of Ukraine Olena Zelenska and the Prime Minister of Ukraine, Denys Shmyhal (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Russia was not represented at the abbey, nor was its ally Belarus.

Other countries not invited to send representatives to the ceremony include Iran, Myanmar, Afghanistan, Syria and Venezuela.

Protocol for the event, which will see world leaders and dignitaries descend on London, sees invites issued to almost every head of state with whom the UK enjoys full diplomatic relations.

Invitations to North Korea and Nicaragua followed the same approach as those to the funeral of the Queen, with heads of mission offered the chance to attend.

