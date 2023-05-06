Camilla’s Bruce Oldfield coronation gown decorated with wildflowers and bunting

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Camilla’s Bruce Oldfield coronation gown decorated with wildflowers and bunting

By Press Association
Queen Camilla during the coronation ceremony (PA)
Queen Camilla during the coronation ceremony (PA)

The Queen’s coronation gown, designed by Bruce Oldfield, is a tailored ivory, silver and gold coat-like dress embroidered with delicate garlands of British wildflowers.

Motifs of daisy chains, forget-me-nots, celandine and scarlet pimpernel from fields and hedgerows, representing the King and Camilla’s affection for nature and the nation’s countryside, are among the embellishments.

Celebratory bunting, in antique gold and silver thread, is also intertwined amongst the swathes of blooms on the historic dress, worn for Camilla’s crowning.

On top, for her arrival at Westminster Abbey, the Queen wore the crimson velvet Robe of State with long train originally made for Queen Elizabeth II in 1953.

King Charles III coronation
Prince George watches King Charles III and Queen Camilla during their coronation ceremony in Westminster Abbey, London. Picture date: Saturday May 6, 2023.

The King meanwhile wore his grandfather George VI’s crimson Robe of State with a new crimson Coronation Tunic, with cream silk overshirt and Royal Naval trousers for his arrival. His regal red Coronation Tunic, made by Ede and Ravenscroft, was inspired by similar tunics worn by George V and George VI at their coronations.

Camilla’s couture coronation dress is cut from Peau de Soie, a silk fabric with a dull lustre finish, and woven by Stephen Walters in Suffolk, and has bracelet length sleeves, a strong shoulder and a wide V-neck neckline.

Oldfield’s vision was to create a sophisticated and modern dress that showcases Camilla’s style and personality in its details, Buckingham Palace said, describing it as “simple and tailored”.

Oldfield, one of Camilla’s favourite go-to designers, used to create outfits for the late Diana, Princess of Wales.

“I gave Diana her glamour and Camilla her confidence,” he is once said to have remarked.

Camilla meets Bruce Oldfield (centre) as she attends the Bruce Oldfield Fashion Show at Lancaster House (PA)
Camilla meets Bruce Oldfield (centre) as she attends the Bruce Oldfield Fashion Show at Lancaster House (PA)

The curved shape-lines of the dress swoop into a short train, the length and shape of which was designed to complement the Robe of State, and Camilla’s new purple velvet Robe of Estate worn for her departure from the Abbey.

The dress has an embroidered skirt underneath, and is embellished on the front hem and on the cuffs of each sleeve with the flower emblems of the four nations of the United Kingdom – a rose, a thistle, a daffodil and a shamrock.

It features Oldfield’s signature panelling to the back and was made in his couture workrooms in Battersea, south London, with his team of pattern-cutters, seamstresses and embroiderers.

Working with an artist and a textile designer, every detail of the embroidery was painstakingly transferred onto the paper patterns ready for the embroiderers could begin their work.

For the King’s outfit, his Robe of State – which is nearly 90 years old – was conserved by the Royal School of Needlework, with the lining and gold lace worked on by Ede and Ravenscroft.

His traditional Coronation Tunic is made from Order of the Bath crimson satin, trimmed with gold artillery lace.

The cream silk overshirt is based on the design of similar ones worn by George V and George VI at their coronations.

The overshirt was made Turnbull & Asser in Gloucestershire using English home spun silk, and the collars and cuffs feature embroidered oak leaves and acorns.

The Royal Naval trousers belong to Charles and he regularly wears them as part of his Royal Navy full ceremonial tailcoat.

