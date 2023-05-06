In Pictures: Ceremonial splendour as King is crowned

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Millions from around the world have watched Charles and Camilla being crowned.

Charles became the 40th reigning sovereign to be crowned at Westminster Abbey, the nation’s coronation church since 1066, as Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby placed St Edward’s Crown on his head.

The King receives St Edward’s Crown during his coronation ceremony in Westminster Abbey (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Queen Camilla receives Queen Mary’s Crown (Andrew Matthews/PA)

The King wearing St Edward’s Crown and Queen Camilla wearing Queen Mary’s Crown during their coronation ceremony (Andrew Matthews/PA)

The Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby and the King during the coronation (Richard Pohle/The Times/PA)

The King was hidden from view as he was anointed (Yui Mok/PA)

The Orb, the Sceptre with Dove and St Edward’s Crown are brought to the thrones (Andrew Matthews/PA)

The Prince of Wales puts a robe on the King (Yui Mok/PA)

The Prince of Wales kisses his father during the coronation ceremony (Yui Mok/PA)

The Prince of Wales, Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis, the Princess of Wales with the Duke of Edinburgh (Yui Mok/PA)

Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis arriving at Westminster Abbey (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Their older brother Prince George (centre) was one of the pages attending to his grandfather and holding the ends of his long cloak (Andy Stenning/Daily Mirror/PA)

The Duke of Sussex wore his military medals to the ceremony and sat in the third row (Andy Stenning/Daily Mirror/PA)

The Princess Royal arriving ahead of the coronation ceremony (Toby Melville/PA)

Earlier, crowds lining the procession route were caught in rain showers as they awaited the King.

The Diamond Jubilee State Coach, accompanied by the Sovereign’s Escort of the Household Cavalry (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Crowds near Trafalgar Square take shelter from the rain (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Members of the public watch the coronation on a big screen in the grounds of Hillsborough Castle, near Belfast (Brian Lawless/PA)

The King wearing the Imperial State Crown, leaves Westminster Abbey (Joe Giddens/PA)