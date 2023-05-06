Britons told to don raincoats and expect puddles amid damp coronation weather

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Britons told to don raincoats and expect puddles amid damp coronation weather

By Press Association
Crowds near Trafalgar Square take shelter from the rain ahead of the coronation ceremony of King Charles III and Queen Camilla at Westminster Abbey, London. Picture date: Saturday May 6, 2023.
Crowds near Trafalgar Square take shelter from the rain ahead of the coronation ceremony of King Charles III and Queen Camilla at Westminster Abbey, London. Picture date: Saturday May 6, 2023.

Thousands of Britons braving rainy weather and grey skies over London to witness the coronation pomp and pageantry were warned to wear raincoats and expect puddles.

The Met Office said many southern parts of the UK are likely to be cloudy with some outbreaks of rain throughout Saturday afternoon.

This raised fears a planned military flypast of more than 60 aircraft over Buckingham Palace at 2.30pm on Saturday could be called off.

But the Ministry of Defence (MoD) instead announced it would be scaled down.

An MoD statement said: “Due to unsuitable weather conditions, the coronation flypast will now be formed of helicopters and the Royal Air Force aerobatic team The Red Arrows.

“The flypast will last for two minutes and 30 seconds.”

The Met Office said temperatures could “could get to 22C in the South East” on Sunday.

This would be the highest temperature recorded in the UK in 2023 so far, exceeding the 21.2C in Kinlochewe, Scotland, on April 17.

On Saturday, Met Office meteorologist Marco Petagna told the PA news agency it is “definitely wet weather gear” weather, adding “It’s not going to be very nice this afternoon.

“A lot of standing water around, puddles. Things could be a lot better, to be honest, not looking nice at all.”

He said Saturday’s conditions were “certainly good for reservoirs” but “not particularly good if you are doing events out and about as many people are”.

Mr Petagna added: “For the South East it’s not looking great to be honest from now onwards through the day we are going to see cloudy skies, outbreaks of rain.

“So across the South East, some of the rain could be on the heavy side turning a bit more showery into the afternoon.”

King Charles III coronation
Crowds wore rain ponchos in the grandstand opposite Buckingham Palace ahead of the coronation ceremony (Owen Humphreys/PA)

He said temperatures in the capital could peak at 16C or 17C on Saturday afternoon, with 17C expected in Belfast and 15C in Glasgow.

Mr Petagna stressed that it was not his place to decide whether the conditions were appropriate for the military flypast.

But he added: “There’s going to be low cloud around so it’s not going to be the of best conditions. Certainly not good conditions for flying.”

Aircraft from the Royal Navy, British Army and Royal Air Force had been set to take part in the display.

Elsewhere on Saturday, he said north-east England and eastern parts of Scotland could see some low cloud, with some brighter spells developing in places such as Northern Ireland and western Scotland.

He added: “Some brighter skies also a scatter of heavy showers and one or two of the showers could be thundery, so, essentially, cloudy and wet across central and south-east England.

“Elsewhere brighter later with some showers.”

On Sunday, he said, Britons can expect “a bit more of an east/west split” of weather conditions.

He added: “In the east tomorrow we will see further heavy showers, particularly across eastern England whereas out towards the west it’s drier and brighter and a bit warmer tomorrow as well, temperatures tomorrow could get to 22C in the South East.

“That would make it the warmest day of the year so far.”

He said these highs could be enjoyed in “the London area”.

He added: “Wet and fairly windy weather moving across from the west, sweeping eastwards across all areas Sunday night into Monday.

“Followed by sunshine and showers in the west late on Monday.

“It’s going to vary day to day.

“This (Saturday) afternoon the showers could be particularly heavy across the west of Northern Ireland, southern Scotland and later parts of the Midlands as well could see some quite heavy showers.

“Whereas tomorrow, it’s more east and south-east England and then on Monday the rain coming in will be heaviest on hills in the west and north west.”

He said areas in south-east England and potentially in Northern Ireland could get highs of 18C or 19C on Monday.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
To go with story by Keith Findlay. New Food Warehouse supermarket opening in Aberdeen Picture shows; Berryden retail park in Aberdeen. Aberdeen. Supplied by CBRE Date; Unknown
New supermarket and owner for Aberdeen’s Berryden retail park
2
Cex has been told staff will have to hold on to stock for the statutory 48 hours. It's a law designed to help police track down stolen goods. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson.
Police block Aberdeen secondhand shop from selling stock more quickly over stolen goods fears
3
The skull was found in the garden of a block of flats on Heathryfold Place. Image: Chris Cromar/DC Thomson.
Teenager charged after young children find skull in Aberdeen garden
4
Katarzyna Kulaszewska leaving court. Image: DC Thomson
Woman ordered to pay £150 compensation to baby after dog attack
5
The Learney Arms could be forced to close due to a noise row with a neighbour.
Only pub in Torphins facing ‘imminent closure’ as noise complaints from neighbour lead to…
4
6
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. court story Picture shows; Danielle Downie appeared at Banff Sheriff Court.. Banff. Supplied by Facebook/DC Thomson Date; Unknown
Drink-driver ‘thought she was fine’ to get behind wheel after daytime drinking session
7
Jinson Paul with a Masal Dosas. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson.
Scottish Curry Awards: All the north and north-east winners
8
Police officers with beards could soon become a thing of the past. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson
Police officers take legal action over proposed ‘no beards’ policy
9
An Openreach engineer at work. Image: Openreach.
Openreach: Next locations for full-fibre broadband in north and north-east
2
10
Shelves full of stock in Nisbets
Aberdeen city centre shop owned by millionaire businessman to close