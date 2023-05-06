All the outfits worn by the royal family on coronation day

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
All the outfits worn by the royal family on coronation day

By Press Association
Guests including members of the royal family watch the ceremony at Westminster Abbey (Victoria Jones/PA)
Guests including members of the royal family watch the ceremony at Westminster Abbey (Victoria Jones/PA)

The royal family wore an array of intricate gowns and grand velvet cloaks signifying their membership of historic orders of chivalry at the King and Queen’s coronation.

The ceremony was a Collar Day meaning the Windsors could wear morning dress with mantles appropriate to the most Senior Order to which they belonged – the Order of the Garter, Thistle or Royal Victorian Order.

Here are the ensembles worn by the royals in Westminster Abbey:

– The King

King Charles III coronation
The King carrying the Sovereign’s Orb and Sceptre leaves Westminster Abbey (Ben Stanstall/PA)

Charles arrived at Westminster Abbey in his grandfather George VI’s crimson Robe of State with a new crimson Coronation Tunic trimmed with gold artillery lace, cream silk overshirt and Royal Naval trousers.

His deep red Coronation Tunic, made by Ede and Ravenscroft, and overshirt, with collars and cuffs featuring embroidered oak leaves and acorns, was inspired by designs worn by George V and George VI.

At the end of the ceremony for his departure, the newly crowned monarch swapped into a newly-made purple satin Coronation Tunic, trimmed with gold artillery lace, and George VI’s grand purple silk velvet and gold embroidered Robe of Estate.

The King wore his Garter Star and Garter Collar decorations.

– The Queen

King Charles III coronation
The Queen after being crowned with Queen Mary’s Crown by the Archbishop of Canterbury (Aaron Chown/PA)

The Queen’s coronation gown, designed by Bruce Oldfield, was a tailored ivory, silver and gold coat-like dress embroidered with delicate garlands of British wildflowers.

With motifs of daisy chains and forget-me-nots, it represented the King and Camilla’s affection for nature, and also featured celebratory bunting, in antique gold and silver thread.

Oldfield’s vision was to create a sophisticated and modern dress that showcases Camilla’s style and personality in its details, Buckingham Palace said, describing it as “simple and tailored”.

On top, for her arrival at Westminster Abbey, the Queen wore the crimson velvet Robe of State with long train originally made for Queen Elizabeth II in 1953.

At the end of the service, Camilla changed into her new purple velvet Robe of Estate, embroidered with gold motifs of 24 flowers.

– Princess of Wales

King Charles III coronation
The Princess of Wales arriving at Westminster Abbey (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Kate wore a deep blue Royal Victorian Order mantle edged in scarlet over an Alexander McQueen embroidered ivory silk crepe dress.

Her silver bullion, crystal and silver thread work three-dimensional leaf embroidery headpiece was by Jess Collett x Alexander McQueen.

The princess’ earrings were a touching tribute to William’s late mother, with the pearl and diamond pieces belonging to Diana, Princess of Wales.

She also wore Queen Elizabeth II’s George VI Festoon Necklace, which George VI commissioned for his daughter Princess Elizabeth in 1950.

– Prince of Wales

King Charles III coronation
The Prince and Princess of Wales with Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis ahead of the coronation ceremony (Andrew Milligan/PA)

William wore his navy blue Order of the Garter mantle over his red Welsh Guards’ ceremonial dress uniform as Colonel of the regiment.

The cloak – which the prince wears to the Order of the Garter ceremony in June at Windsor each year – was made from deep blue silk velvet with white satin ribbons and a lining of white taffeta.

His dress uniform, single-breasted in style with a stand-up collar, was made from Hainsworth Scarlet Wool Doeskin.

William wore his Pilots Wings badge, and his Queen’s Golden, Diamond and Platinum Jubilee medals.

His leg garments – known as overalls in the Army – are made from a blue-black wool barathea with two inch scarlet stripes.

The prince also wore his Order of the Thistle sash and badge, Garter Star and Thistle Star, Order of the Garter Collar and Great George of the Order of the Garter.

– Prince George – as one of the King’s Pages of Honour

King Charles III coronation
Prince George was one of the King’s Pages of Honour (Jacob King/PA)

George, along with the King’s other Pages of Honour, wore a scarlet tunic decorated with gold lace trim and blue velvet cuffs, with an open-fronted design and lined in silk.

He wore an ivory silk satin waistcoat trimmed in gold braid, with wool trousers and boots.

The uniforms were originally made during the reign of Elizabeth II and have been retailored for the coronation

– Princess Charlotte

King Charles III coronation
Princess Charlotte wore an Alexander McQueen dress (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Charlotte was a mini-me version of Kate, with her similar silver bullion, crystal and silver thread headpiece by the same milliner.

She also wore an Alexander McQueen dress – with a cape – in ivory silk crepe, with rose, thistle, daffodil and shamrock motifs – with the emblems also featuring on her mother’s dress.

– Prince Louis

King Charles III coronation
Prince Louis and sister Princess Charlotte arriving at Westminster Abbey (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Louis, five, wore a Hainsworth Garter Blue Doeskin Tunic with specially designed lace work embellishment to the collar, cuffs and fronts, made by bespoke Savile Row tailors Dege and Skinner.

The youngster’s leg garment was black, complete with Garter Blue stripe.

– The Queen’s Pages

King Charles III coronation
The Queen arrives at Westminster Abbey (Ben Birchall/PA)

The Uniforms of the Queen’s Pages paid tribute to some of Camilla’s military affiliations.

Gus Lopes and Arthur Elliot wore outfits based on the uniform of the Rifles, of which Camilla is Colonel in Chief, with green jackets and contemporary red Rifles piping, collar braid on the neck and front, and the Queen’s cypher on the shoulder.

Louis Lopes and Freddy Parker Bowles wore uniforms based on the Grenadier Guards, of which Camilla is Colonel-in-Chief.

The red outfits had gold cuffs and an Officer’s gold and crimson sash around the waist and Camilla’s cypher on the shoulders.

– The Queen’s Companions:

Fiona Clare designed and made the dresses of the Marchioness of Lansdowne and Camilla’s sister Annabel Elliot.

– Duke of Edinburgh

King Charles III coronation
The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh at the coronation (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Edward wore morning dress with Garter Mantle.

– Duchess of Edinburgh

King Charles III coronation
The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh (Ben Birchall/PA)

Sophie wore a Suzannah dress with a Jane Taylor headpiece and Royal Victorian Order Mantle.

– Princess Royal

King Charles III coronation
The Princess Royal arrives for the ceremony in a rainy London (Toby Melville/PA)

Anne wore her Blues and Royals uniform with the dark green Thistle Mantle, and the Thistle Collar, Garter Sash, Garter Star, Thistle Star, GCVO Star, full sized medals, KCVO Star and Companion of the Order of the Bath neck decoration.

The Thistle cloak is made from deep green silk velvet with a lining of white taffeta, and features a hand embroidered gold badge and garter blue velvet hood.

– Duke and Duchess of Gloucester

King Charles III coronation
The Duke and Duchess of Gloucester (Andrew Matthews/PA)

The Duke of Gloucester wore a morning coat with Garter Mantle, Garter Collar, Garter Star and Medals, while the Duchess of Gloucester wore a white dress with Royal Victorian Order Mantle, Star, Collar and Family Order.

– Duke of Kent

The Duke of Kent wore a morning coat with Garter Star and Order of St Michael and St George neck decoration with Garter Mantle and Collar.

– Princess Alexandra

Princess Alexandra wore a white dress with the Mantle of the Royal Victorian Order and the Garter Star.

