Three arrested on suspicion of murder after man stabbed to death in Hackney

Three people have been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man was fatally stabbed in east London.

Police were called to a residential property on Mare Street in Hackney at 11.07pm on Friday, following reports a man had been stabbed.

Officers, paramedics from the London Ambulance Service and London’s Air Ambulance attended.

They found a man in his late 20s with stab wounds and he was declared dead at the scene.

The Metropolitan Police said his next of kin were being contacted.

Two men, one in his 40s and the other in his 50s, and one woman in her 50s, have been arrested on suspicion of murder in connection with the incident, Scotland Yard said.

They were taken to east London police stations where they remain for questioning, the force said on Saturday.

Any witnesses are asked to call 101 quoting CAD 8423/05May.