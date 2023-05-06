Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte hold hands during abbey arrival

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte hold hands during abbey arrival

By Press Association
(left to right) Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis the Prince of Wales and the Princess of Wales, leaving the coronation ceremony of King Charles III and Queen Camilla in Westminster Abbey, London. Picture date: Saturday May 6, 2023.
Prince Louis and his sister Princess Charlotte held hands in a sweet display as they attended the coronation of their grandfather, the King.

The siblings linked fingers as they walked into Westminster Abbey behind their parents, the Prince and Princess of Wales, before taking up their front row seats.

Louis failed to stifle several yawns during the historic ceremony and at one point took a break away from the service before returning for the national anthem.

The Prince of Wales, Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis, the Princess of Wales and the Duke of Edinburgh at the coronation ceremony of King Charles III and Queen Camilla (Yui Mok/PA)
Prince Louis points out something to his sister (Yui Mok/PA)

He also took the opportunity to point out interesting things to his sister as they sat before the high altar.

As the service drew to a close, the royal children sang God Save The King as their grandfather walked past.

Five-year-old Louis and Charlotte, eight, then held hands again as they left the abbey.

Louis was regally dressed in a Hainsworth Garter Blue Doeskin Tunic with specially designed lace work embellishment to the collar, cuffs and fronts, made by bespoke Savile Row tailors Dege and Skinner.

His leg garment was black complete with a Garter Blue stripe.

ROYAL Coronation
(PA Graphics)

The deeply religious and solemn ceremony was two hours long which was why a break had been factored in for the young prince, with Louis having not attended his great-grandmother Elizabeth II’s funeral in September.

Louis has become known for entertaining royal fans with his reactions during royal celebrations.

He was seen letting out a howl and clapping his hands over his ears on the Buckingham Palace balcony during the Platinum Jubilee flypast as his “Gan Gan”, the late Queen, told him what was happening.

King Charles III coronation
Prince Louis yawns during the coronation service (Yui Mok/PA)

The now-fourth-in-line to the throne was also spotted being bounced on the knee of his grandfather, Charles, during the jubilee pageant and giving his mother Kate a kiss on the cheek and a cuddle.

He stood on his chair, waved his hands in the air, wriggled around and stuck his finger in his ear during the show last year.

In a personal tweet thanking those who turned out in 2022, William and Kate wrote: “We all had an incredible time, especially Louis… ”

Platinum Jubilee
Prince Louis dances during the Platinum Jubilee Pageant (Chris Jackson/PA)

The prince processed out of the abbey with Charlotte and his parents at the end of coronation service and met up with his brother George, who was serving as one of the King’s Pages of Honour.

Once back at Buckingham Palace, the three children were seen on the balcony, with Louis waving to the crowds and drumming his fingers at one point.

During the flypast, the children could be seen gazing upwards towards the sky.

