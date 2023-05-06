Foreign royals add fashion elegance to coronation with splash of spring colours

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Foreign royals add fashion elegance to coronation with splash of spring colours

By Press Association

Queen Letizia of Spain and Queen Rania of Jordan were among foreign royals wearing bright colours to the King’s coronation.

The weather might have been dreary in London, but foreign royals were out in force for the event – with many wearing bright, springtime hues.

King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia of Spain
King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia of Spain (Joe Giddens/PA)

Queen Letizia wore a custom pink suit by American-based brand Carolina Herrera for the coronation, with peplum detailing and embroidery around the collar.

The look was designed for her by the fashion house’s creative director, Wes Gordon.

Monochromatic looks were a major trend of the day, and she paired her pink suit with matching shoes and a clutch.

King Abdullah II of Jordan and Queen Rania
King Abdullah II of Jordan and Queen Rania (Toby Melville/PA)

Queen Rania of Jordan wore a couture creation by Paris-based brand Tamara Ralph.

The pastel yellow midi dress was expertly tailored, with sheer sleeves and an off-shoulder bow collar.

She accessorised with a matching hat and white heels and bag.

Prince Albert II of Monaco and Princess Charlene
Prince Albert II of Monaco and Princess Charlene (Toby Melville/PA)

In one of the more muted outfits of the day, Princess Charlene of Monaco wore a neutral two-piece skirt suit with an attached scarf trailing behind one shoulder.

She topped off the look with an elegant hat over her signature cropped hair.

Crown Prince Frederik of Denmark and Crown Princess Mary of Denmark
Crown Prince Frederik of Denmark and Crown Princess Mary of Denmark (Joe Giddens/PA)

Mary, Crown Princess of Denmark, was regal in a deep purple coat dress.

The outfit was from Copenhagen-based fashion brand Soeren Le Schmidt, which is known for its commitment to tailoring and sustainability.

Pavlos, Crown Prince of Greece and Marie-Chantal, Crown Princess of Greece
Pavlos, Crown Prince of Greece and Marie-Chantal, Crown Princess of Greece (Joe Giddens/PA)

Crown Princess of Greece Marie-Chantal wore a pale cornflower blue crepe dress with asymmetric bow detailing on the shoulder.

The outfit was midi length, with fitted sleeves and was worn with a matching hat, from Greek designer Mary Katrantzou, who is based in the UK and regularly shows at London Fashion Week.

It was the second outfit Marie-Chantal wore by Katrantzou – she wore a white dress from the designer at the Buckingham Palace dinner on Friday.

King Philippe of Belgium and Queen Mathilde
King Philippe of Belgium and Queen Mathilde (Toby Melville/PA)

Queen Mathilde of Belgium wore a pastel pink caped dress, teamed with a Philip Treacy hat – the OC 928 in white, price available on inquiry.

Treacy has long been the go-to milliner for royals – he created Princess Beatrice’s memorable so-called “pretzel hat” for the Prince and Princess of Wales’s wedding in 2011, and the Queen wore two hats by the designer for her wedding to the King in 2005.

Sweden's King Carl Gustaf XVI and Crown Princess Victoria
Sweden’s King Carl Gustaf XVI and Crown Princess Victoria (Toby Melville/PA)

Dressed head-to-toe in royal blue, Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden wore an elegant structured dress with matching heels and headband.

King Willem-Alexander of the Netherlands and Queen Maxima
King Willem-Alexander of the Netherlands and Queen Maxima (Joe Giddens/PA)

The Netherlands’ Queen Maxima championed a design by Dutch designer Jan Taminiau.

The white midi-length dress had intricate embroidery along the neckline and was worn with beige pumps and a clutch.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
To go with story by Keith Findlay. New Food Warehouse supermarket opening in Aberdeen Picture shows; Berryden retail park in Aberdeen. Aberdeen. Supplied by CBRE Date; Unknown
New supermarket and owner for Aberdeen’s Berryden retail park
2
Cex has been told staff will have to hold on to stock for the statutory 48 hours. It's a law designed to help police track down stolen goods. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson.
Police block Aberdeen secondhand shop from selling stock more quickly over stolen goods fears
3
The skull was found in the garden of a block of flats on Heathryfold Place. Image: Chris Cromar/DC Thomson.
Teenager charged after young children find skull in Aberdeen garden
4
Katarzyna Kulaszewska leaving court. Image: DC Thomson
Woman ordered to pay £150 compensation to baby after dog attack
5
The Learney Arms could be forced to close due to a noise row with a neighbour.
Only pub in Torphins facing ‘imminent closure’ as noise complaints from neighbour lead to…
4
6
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. court story Picture shows; Danielle Downie appeared at Banff Sheriff Court.. Banff. Supplied by Facebook/DC Thomson Date; Unknown
Drink-driver ‘thought she was fine’ to get behind wheel after daytime drinking session
7
Jinson Paul with a Masal Dosas. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson.
Scottish Curry Awards: All the north and north-east winners
8
Police officers with beards could soon become a thing of the past. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson
Police officers take legal action over proposed ‘no beards’ policy
9
An Openreach engineer at work. Image: Openreach.
Openreach: Next locations for full-fibre broadband in north and north-east
2
10
Shelves full of stock in Nisbets
Aberdeen city centre shop owned by millionaire businessman to close