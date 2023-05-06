Crowds gather in Sunderland to watch the coronation

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Crowds gather in Sunderland to watch the coronation

By Press Association
Crowds gathered to watch the coronation in Keel Square, Sunderland (Rebecca Johnson/PA)
Crowds gathered to watch the coronation in Keel Square, Sunderland (Rebecca Johnson/PA)

Celebrations took place in Sunderland as crowds gathered in Keel Square to watch the King’s coronation.

A big screen was set up in the city centre with picnic benches and chairs for viewers, while activities including face painting, a Punch and Judy show and crown-making went on throughout the day.

Plenty arrived to watch the event on a warm morning in Sunderland, including Kath Stark, 67, from Washington, who was with clients she supports who have learning difficulties.

Wearing a white T-shirt with a picture of the King and the Union flag, she told the PA news agency: “Watching the coronation, I just like history and have come to see the King crowned.

King Charles III coronation
People watch the coronation in Keel Square, Sunderland (Rebecca Johnson/PA)

“It’s just a joyous day out for the customers, just everyone’s in a party mood, everyone’s happy so we’re going to stay quite a few hours if the weather holds.

“The history (of the coronation) is massive. I’m a royalist, I think they do very well for the country. I know not everybody thinks the same, but I think they do.

“The history, we’ve had them for over one thousand years, I just enjoy it.

“I enjoy watching things like this, like the jubilee, even the Queen’s funeral, the big processions, nobody does it like we do.”

As St Edward’s Crown was placed on the King’s head, the crowd at Keel Square cheered and there was a gentle patter of applause.

Victoria Mills, 45, is a housing support officer from South Shields and watched with friends from work and her children.

“(The coronation has) been brilliant, I’ve really enjoyed it,” she said.

King Charles III coronation
Plenty gathered in the city centre to watch the ceremony (Rebecca Johnson/PA)

“I think it just brings the community together, the whole country’s going to be watching, it’s just a real British and patriotic thing.”

Hilary Buttigieg, 56, was also among the revellers.

Originally from the city, she now lives in Luton, but returned for a visit and expressed her excitement at watching “a moment in history”.

She told PA: “It’s a moment in history, the last time was with the Queen many years ago.

“I think we’ve got some people who are for it, some who are against it.

“Whether you’re pro-monarchy or not, it is a moment in history, this will go in the history books, you’ll remember where you were at that time. That’s why I thought it would be nice to come out to be with my community.

“At the end of the day he’s been in training for this all of his life and he’s now going to get his chance to be King.

“I think he’s going to be a modern person, I loved the Queen, I don’t think anyone’s got a bad thing to say about the Queen, she was brilliant, but I think he’s going to try and bring it into modern times.

“He’s done all of his work for The Prince’s Trust, he’s always been about climate change so I think that’ll be good, that’s a hot topic at the minute.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
To go with story by Keith Findlay. New Food Warehouse supermarket opening in Aberdeen Picture shows; Berryden retail park in Aberdeen. Aberdeen. Supplied by CBRE Date; Unknown
New supermarket and owner for Aberdeen’s Berryden retail park
2
Cex has been told staff will have to hold on to stock for the statutory 48 hours. It's a law designed to help police track down stolen goods. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson.
Police block Aberdeen secondhand shop from selling stock more quickly over stolen goods fears
3
The skull was found in the garden of a block of flats on Heathryfold Place. Image: Chris Cromar/DC Thomson.
Teenager charged after young children find skull in Aberdeen garden
4
Katarzyna Kulaszewska leaving court. Image: DC Thomson
Woman ordered to pay £150 compensation to baby after dog attack
5
The Learney Arms could be forced to close due to a noise row with a neighbour.
Only pub in Torphins facing ‘imminent closure’ as noise complaints from neighbour lead to…
4
6
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. court story Picture shows; Danielle Downie appeared at Banff Sheriff Court.. Banff. Supplied by Facebook/DC Thomson Date; Unknown
Drink-driver ‘thought she was fine’ to get behind wheel after daytime drinking session
7
Jinson Paul with a Masal Dosas. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson.
Scottish Curry Awards: All the north and north-east winners
8
Police officers with beards could soon become a thing of the past. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson
Police officers take legal action over proposed ‘no beards’ policy
9
An Openreach engineer at work. Image: Openreach.
Openreach: Next locations for full-fibre broadband in north and north-east
2
10
Shelves full of stock in Nisbets
Aberdeen city centre shop owned by millionaire businessman to close