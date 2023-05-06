Crowds brave wet weather for ‘once-in-a-lifetime’ event

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Crowds brave wet weather for ‘once-in-a-lifetime’ event

By Press Association
Crowds fill the Mall following the coronation (PA)
Crowds fill the Mall following the coronation (PA)

The weather may have been wet, but that did not dampen the spirits of the crowds who lined the streets of London for a glimpse of the new King.

Some had grabbed their spots along the 1.42 mile processional route between Westminster Abbey and Buckingham Palace in the early hours of the morning – wanting a front-row seat when the newly-crowned monarch appeared.

Adorned in patriotic clothing, headwear and waving Union flags, many had prepared for the adverse weather, donning ponchos and popping up umbrellas when the rain began mid-morning.

King Charles III coronation
Crowds along the Mall ahead of the coronation ceremony (Annabel Lee-Ellis/PA)

During the long wait for the first procession, members of the public kept themselves entertained with renditions of God Save The King and pop classic Sweet Caroline, while some of the 10,000-strong crowd poured champagne.

At Trafalgar Square, there were spontaneous cheers and applause as a portable toilet on the back of a flatbed truck made its way down the street towards Westminster, while along The Mall chants of “you’re not singing over there” were heard and some started a Mexican wave.

A small group of anti-monarchist protesters gathered close to the procession route at the top of Whitehall shouting “not my King” – they were met by boos and opposing chants of “God save the King”.

The group – many of whom were dressed in yellow waving placards with slogans including “king parasite” and “abolish the monarchy” – stood shoulder to shoulder with royal supporters bedecked in Union flags.

Applause rang out as the public caught the first glimpse of the King and Queen as they left Buckingham Palace in the Diamond Jubilee State Coach around 10.20am.

King Charles III coronation
The King and Queen in the Diamond Jubilee State Coach (Lesley Martin/PA)

People clamoured to catch sight of the royal couple as they travelled up The Mall and towards the Abbey.

Many people lining the route watched the proceedings from their phones or listened to a live audiofeed of the ceremony.

A 3,800-capacity stand near Buckingham Palace was filled with public servants including NHS and social care workers, military veterans and members of the royal household staff.

One, Caitlin Adeniyi-Jones – an emergency department nurse at King’s College Hospital in London, said: “It was incredible to see it unfold, fascinating for someone with no knowledge about the fanfare.

“We got very wet, but pushed through.”

King Charles III coronation
Protesters in Trafalgar Square (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Cheers rang out from crowds in Green Park watching on big screens at key moments during the ceremony.

And many gasped after hearing the gun salute, which occurred at the moment the King was crowned.

Those who bagged a spot along the procession route enjoyed an impressive parade by armed service personnel who accompanied Charles and Camilla as they made their way back to Buckingham Palace in the 260-year-old Gold State Coach.

The return procession featured the music of 20 different bands from across the Armed Forces.

The King, sitting on the right-hand side of the carriage, smiled and waved at the crowds as he was driven towards The Mall.

A military band played God Save The King as he passed by, drowning out a group of protesters shouting “not my King”.

King Charles III coronation
The King and Queen are carried in the Gold State Coach (Niall Carson/PA)

There was one tense moment just after the King and Queen’s carriage rounded the corner from Whitehall into The Mall when one of the horses in the procession appeared to be spooked, rearing backwards into the barriers separating the public from the route.

A female police officer appeared to be given assistance from her colleagues, limping away from the area.

People in the grandstand near the Palace caught the final viewing of the Coronation Parade as the King and Queen passed by, with many waving and cheering as other members of the royal family were driven past – including the Prince and Princess of Wales and their three children – George, Charlotte and Louis.

As the coronation procession finished, the rain over central London eased and royal watchers emerged from hoods and umbrellas.

After the procession ended, people lining The Mall were given the opportunity to move in front of Buckingham Palace to see the family as they appeared on the famous balcony, many running to get a spot.

The crowd roared when the royal family appeared, giving the King three cheers.

King Charles III coronation
Charles and Camilla on the balcony of Buckingham Palace (Leon Neal/PA)

People watched in awe as the Red Arrows flew overhead in a scaled-down flypast – leaving streaks of red, white and blue in the sky above the palace.

Sodden crowds started to disperse after the family left the balcony, but many turned back after the King and Queen came out for a second appearance.

Rachel Casey, who travelled up from Surrey at 5am to watch the occasion, summed up the day, saying: “We got wet and cold but it did not matter. It’s a once in a lifetime event.”

