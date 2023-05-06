Prince George stars at coronation in first solo role at major ceremony

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Prince George stars at coronation in first solo role at major ceremony

By Press Association
Prince George (PA)
Prince George (PA)

Prince George’s first solo role at a major ceremony saw him star at his grandfather’s coronation as one of the King’s Pages of Honour.

The nine-year-old, who is second in line to the throne after his father, the Prince of Wales, rose to the occasion on Saturday as Charles and the Queen were crowned at Westminster Abbey in central London.

The schoolboy future king was immediately visible during the televised ceremony as he carried a corner of the long train of his grandfather’s regal robes as Charles entered the abbey.

King Charles III coronation
Prince George with one of the King’s other Pages of Honour (Leon Neal/PA)

Later, George and the other pages were seen sitting behind Charles at the front of the Gothic church as the King swore the coronation Oath.

George’s gaze could be seen flitting about the church from his seat behind his grandfather.

The prince and his fellow pages then stood behind the kneeling Charles, again holding the corners of his train, as he prayed.

King Charles III coronation
Prince George, one of four Pages of Honour (Andrew Milligan/PA)

It marked a step up for George, as he took on the important role independently from his parents William and the Princess of Wales.

His younger siblings – Princess Charlotte, eight, and Prince Louis, five, – were wedged between William and Kate in the front row during the ceremony.

George and his siblings will, eventually, be expected to carry out an array of official engagements as adult working members of the royal family.

King Charles III coronation
Prince George returns to Buckingham Palace by coach (Jacob King/PA)

After leaving the abbey, George joined his immediate family in a carriage ride back to Buckingham Palace, riding behind Charles and Camilla’s Gold State Coach.

George was seen smiling and peering curiously out of the window during the journey to get a better view of the procession and crowds along the route.

Later on the Buckingham Palace balcony, a grinning George gazed up as the Red Arrows soared overhead during a military flypast that was scaled down due to the rainy, cloudy weather.

King Charles III coronation
Prince George with the King (Yui Mok/PA)

And a father who watched the ceremony in Rochester, Kent, said his children “loved” seeing George play a key role.

Screens had been mounted outside Rochester Castle, where families were encouraged to bring their picnics and watch the coronation service.

Max Harrison, 29, who went to watch it with his children and said: “They loved seeing Prince George carrying the King’s robe, he’s just about my son’s age so they get excited to see him.”

