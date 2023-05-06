Aborted coronation flypast ‘good operational practice’, says RAF officer

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Aborted coronation flypast ‘good operational practice’, says RAF officer

By Press Association
Members of the royal family on the balcony of Buckingham Palace (PA)
Members of the royal family on the balcony of Buckingham Palace (PA)

A Royal Air Force (RAF) officer aboard one of the planes forced to withdraw from the coronation flypast has said the operation was “good operational practice”.

The Voyager aircraft, recently used in British evacuation efforts in Sudan, announced around 1:55pm that conditions were unsuitable for flying over Buckingham Palace and the Mall due to a low cloud base.

It had earlier taken off from RAF Brize Norton in Oxfordshire before holding a position over the North Sea, off the coast of Norfolk.

King Charles III coronation
Crew members in the cockpit of a Royal Air Force Voyager (Zac Goodwin/PA)

More than 60 aircraft from the Royal Navy, British Army and RAF had been due to take part in the flypast, but only helicopters and the Red Arrows ultimately took part in the display which lasted for around two-and-a-half minutes.

Squadron leader Mike Willers told the PA news agency: “We launched, we sat in the holding pattern and we did everything to leave the pattern on time for the flypast.

“We formed up with the [A400M] Atlas and we were always just waiting on a weather call with the warm front that was pushing through from the south west.

“Unfortunately, the weather wasn’t suitable for us to safely conduct a flypast, and ultimately we need to keep our people and assets safe, and everybody on the ground safe.”

King Charles III coronation
Squadron leader Mike Willers (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Thirty-five RAF personnel were on board the Voyager and sat at the window seats for optimal views.

There was visible disappointment from many officers when the news broke, but their spirits were soon raised when the Atlas aircraft flanked the Voyager close by.

Several more training exercises were carried out between the two planes before they both headed back to Brize Norton.

Mr Willers continued: “It’s good operational practice for us anyway, to launch [and] go through the process, to get away on time, get in hold, be plus or minus five seconds on our timing, and for the A400 to join up and practice formation.

King Charles III coronation
A Royal Air Force A400M Atlas aircraft (Zac Goodwin/PA)

“Operationally that’s all good stuff, and we hope for blue skies next month for the King’s birthday flypast.”

Sergeant Finn Hill, a mission systems operator, said preparation for the flypast had been going on for “a good few months”, adding: “We’ve still got some good experience flying with the A400, so it’s not a complete waste of our morning.”

