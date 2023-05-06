Spaniel parade ‘fitting honour’ for the new King, says organiser

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Spaniel parade ‘fitting honour’ for the new King, says organiser

By Press Association
King Charles spaniels dressed in union jack coats during the parade across King’s Road, Chelsea, London (Cadogan)
King Charles spaniels dressed in union jack coats during the parade across King’s Road, Chelsea, London (Cadogan)

The organiser of a King Charles spaniel parade on the day of King’s coronation said the march was a “fitting way” to honour Charles.

Jenny Matthews, owner of Love My Human – a pet groomers boutique on King’s Road in Chelsea, led a parade of more than 150 dogs to celebrate Charles becoming King and to mark the first coronation in over 70 years.

Ms Matthews said onlookers were in “wonderment” and that hosting the spaniel march was “a no brainer”.

“It was fitting to honour King Charles today with a lot of King Charles spaniels,” the 53-year-old told the PA news agency.

A pair of King Charles spaniels sat in a pushchair with union jack bunting hanging from pushchair
A pair of King Charles spaniels in a pushchair decorated with Union flag bunting (Amira Ibrahim for Kensington and Chelsea Council)

“I heard comments saying ‘Oh my goodness, and there’s more’.

“I think everyone was charmed by it.”

Spaniels, young and old, were seen parading through King’s Road passing luxury boutiques and some donned royal attire to mark the historic event.

“We had much older dogs in pushchairs that came out and the owners decorated the pushchair with bunting and beautiful velvet purple throws,” she said.

“One of the stipulations was if you wanted to take part in the parade, and if your dog doesn’t mind, can you get them to wear a crown? We saw all kind of crowns – homemade crowns, little shop bought ones, paper crowns and everybody was really keen to comply and we were hoping to create a spectacle.

“There were lots of dogs wagging their tail down the street. We wanted to really make sure that everyone knew why we were there.”

A King Charles spaniel wearing a crown during the parade across King's Road, Chelsea, London
King Charles spaniels donned crowns to mark the King’s coronation (Amira Ibrahim for Kensington and Chelsea Council)

The pet company owner was initially dubious that dog owners would not take part in the parade, but was “overwhelmed” to see the masses of King Charles spaniels walk King’s Road.

“It’s been amazing and I really didn’t think it would get the attention that it did,” she said.

“From initially a few people taking up on it, and everyone loved the idea, then all of a sudden overnight 150 King Charles have registered on the Cavaliers of London site to want to take part.

“At one stage I stood still to photograph the parade and it just went on and on and on.”

A King Charles spaniels wearing a red head piece during the parade across King's Road, Chelsea, London
Many spaniels wore regal attire to celebrate the King’s coronation (Cadogan)

The parade started at 2pm and the party of dog owners and their spaniels was popular with the crowd as “everybody wanted to stop and take a photograph”.

Ms Matthews said: “We got to Dovehouse Green where we were meeting everyone to make our way over to the Duke of York Square, and I was just overwhelmed because everybody showed up.”

Despite the weather, people’s spirits were not dampened, though Ms Matthews admits that the rain may have helped to limit numbers to make the event more manageable.

She added: “It was just pouring with rain, and I thought ‘yes, that’s so British’ – come rain or shine they’re out with their dog and they didn’t care they were getting wet.

“In a way (the rain) did us a favour because I think everyone with a King Charles spaniel would have come out in force and it would have been overwhelming.”

