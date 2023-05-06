Gyles Brandreth reveals Dame Emma Thompson came to the aid of a coronation guest

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Gyles Brandreth reveals Dame Emma Thompson came to the aid of a coronation guest

By Press Association
Dame Emma Thompson arriving ahead of the coronation ceremony of the King and Queen (Jane Barlow/PA)
Dame Emma Thompson arriving ahead of the coronation ceremony of the King and Queen (Jane Barlow/PA)

Gyles Brandreth has revealed Dame Emma Thompson came to the aid of a fellow coronation guest when they began having a “coughing fit” during the ceremony.

Following the service at Westminster Abbey on Saturday, the writer and broadcaster recalled how the Oscar-winning actress produced a cough sweet from her handbag which was passed down the rows to help relieve the cougher amid one of the songs.

Brandreth hailed it as one of the “wonderful” moments during the ceremony, describing it as a “magnificent” but “human” day.

The Oldie Lunch
The Queen with Gyles Brandreth (Chris Jackson/PA)

Speaking to the BBC about the service, he said: “I was in the abbey for this extraordinary day that was majestic, magnificent and moving.

“It was deeply moving to be there in the place where for 1000 years and more sovereigns have all been crowned, and to witness the crowning of King Charles III and Queen Camilla.

“I looked around at that very moment and there were tears in a lot of people’s eyes, it was a very moving moment, a magnificent day, but a human day as well.”

The broadcaster also reflected on someone of the notable individuals he met, including the oldest recipient of the Victoria Cross still alive, as well as Dame Emma’s act of kindness.

He recalled: “There was a coughing fit just nearby and I thought ‘What’s going to happen now’ and Dame Emma Thompson was fumbling in her bag and produced a cough sweet which was then passed down the row and given to the cougher then they stopped, which was wonderful, because we were having such music”.

Reflecting on Charles and Camilla’s new roles, Brandreth, who is a friend of the royal couple, said: “It is a great responsibility they’ve taken off, but they’ve accepted it completely.

“I think it’s the reason we were so moved, you could see the stillness in him, the concentration, he was there in the moment.

“For him, it was a major spiritual day, he believes in it all, he wants it to work, and it will work because of his commitment.”

The service was attended by more than 2,000 guests with TV presenters Anthony McPartlin and Declan Donnelly, Lord Lloyd-Webber, Dame Judi Dench and Stephen Fry among the host of famous faces.

US singer Katy Perry, Australian musician Nick Cave, British Vogue’s editor-in-chief Edward Enninful, BBC director-general Tim Davie, actress Dame Joanna Lumley, TV host Jay Blades and singer Lionel Richie, who will perform at the Coronation Concert on Sunday, were also on the guest list.

As pop star Perry left the abbey, she appeared to lose her footing and was supported by other guests from the ceremony as she nearly took a tumble.

Perry, who is an ambassador for The British Asian Trust, a charity founded by the King when he was prince of Wales, will also perform at the concert on Sunday at Windsor Castle.

King Charles III coronation
Katy Perry leaves Westminster Abbey following the coronation ceremony of King Charles III and Queen Camilla in central London (Jane Barlow/PA)

Meanwhile, Dame Joanna described the coronation as an “extraordinary” occasion during an interview with Sky News after the service.

“It was just an extraordinary feeling, first of all it was a bit like a cocktail party because you seem to know everybody who’s coming in,” she said.

“The music’s playing, it’s adorable, we’re looking around.

“Then gradually it begins closing in, and it’s a bit more formal, then suddenly it’s like we’ve stepped over the threshold into a mediaeval ceremony, something so extraordinary and uplifting, very religious, it was extraordinary.”

King Charles III coronation
Lionel Richie arriving at Westminster Abbey (Gareth Cattermole/PA)

Spice Girl Melanie Brown also spoke to ITV outside the abbey, recounting the girl group’s famous encounter with Charles in 1997.

She said: “I think because we were all so excited on the day we all just kind of freaked out a bit, and broke protocol, and I gave him a kiss and then Geri gave him a kiss and pinched his bum… we were just overwhelmed with excitedness.

“I don’t think I’d do that again though… we were all just too excited.”

Singer-songwriter Joan Armatrading, who received a CBE for services to music, charity and equal rights in the late Queen’s 2020 birthday honours, and magician Dynamo, real name Steven Frayne, were also pictured seated in the abbey.

Heads of state and kings and queens from across the globe, everyday heroes and family and friends of the royal couple are also on the guest list.

