News UK

Organisers across the UK ‘buzzing with excitement’ for the Coronation Big Lunch

By Press Association
The official coronation quiche at a Coronation Big Lunch hosted by the Archbishop of Canterbury, at Westminster Abbey, in central London. Picture date: Tuesday April 18, 2023.
The official coronation quiche at a Coronation Big Lunch hosted by the Archbishop of Canterbury, at Westminster Abbey, in central London. Picture date: Tuesday April 18, 2023.

Thousands of people across the country will celebrate the Coronation Big Lunch on Sunday to celebrate the crowning of the King, causing a buzz of excitement for organisers.

A palace spokeswoman said big lunches will take place from Saturday to Monday “in a nationwide act of celebration and friendship”.

Alongside the thousands of street parties expected to be held at the weekend, people are encouraged to come together across the country for the Coronation Big Lunch.

Members of the public and organisers from a number of charities have expressed their enthusiasm ahead of the event.

Lucinda Spelman-Ives, from Wilstock, who raised over £1 million to fund a community hub, hopes the Big Lunch will “unify and bring everyone together being part of history, making amazing memories, laughing and meeting lots of people who have never met before”.

“Everyone is bursting with pride after yesterday’s ceremony,” she told the PA news agency.

“This will be a very special memory for us all.

“Long live the Big Lunches and long live the King.”

Kate Welch, chairwoman of Acumen Community Buildings at The Old Rectory in Sunderland, and part of one of the biggest parties in the North East said: “The coronation badge is shining from our building, we’ve made lots of red, white, and blue chains with bunting and flags out in force.

“We expect 4,000 people to join us tomorrow for Houghton-le-Spring’s Coronation Big Lunch and the whole town is buzzing with excitement.”

Emily Connally, who leads the Cherwell Collective in Oxford, an organisation inspiring people to live more sustainably, is “thrilled” to be part of the Big Lunch.

Ms Connally and her team, who are “buzzing with excitement” will serve dishes using locally sourced ingredients.

“We’re especially thrilled because of (Charles’s) climate legacy, as our work tries to set an example of sustainable celebration,” she told PA.

“We’ve laid tables using only surplus decorations including cut flowers.

“We’re cooking food for an expected 500 people using only surplus and food we grow within one mile.

“We’re even doing our take on the official Big Lunch dish.”

The King and Queen (Lucy North/PA)
The King and Queen (Lucy North/PA)

On Sunday, the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh will attend a big lunch in Cranleigh, the Princess Royal and Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence will visit a community street party in Swindon, and Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie will join a big lunch in Windsor.

Buckingham Palace said the Big Help Out on Monday will “highlight the positive impact volunteering has on communities across the nation”.

A palace spokesperson said: “In tribute to the King’s public service, it will encourage people to try volunteering, and join the work being undertaken to support their local areas.

“The aim of Big Help Out is to create a lasting volunteering legacy from the coronation weekend.”

The palace spokesperson said that, according to the latest polling, an estimated 6.5 million people say they are planning to take part in the Big Help Out, ranging from community litter picks to signing up to longer-term volunteering opportunities with a wide range of charities.

The palace said that while “wholly supportive” of the Big Help Out initiatives on Monday, Charles and Camilla will not be attending any of the events in person.

