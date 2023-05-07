King and Queen give thanks as William and Kate greet well-wishers in Windsor

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

The Prince and Princess of Wales surprised fans in Windsor with a walkabout as the King and Queen thanked well-wishers for their support.

William and Kate made the unannounced appearance ahead of Sunday’s star-studded coronation concert at Windsor Castle.

It came shortly after Buckingham Palace issued the first public statement on behalf of Charles and Camilla since they were crowned.

A Palace spokesman said the King and Queen were “deeply touched” by the nation’s celebration of their historic coronation.

“Their Majesties were deeply touched by the events of yesterday and profoundly grateful both to all those who helped to make it such a glorious occasion – and to the very many who turned out to show their support in such numbers in London and further afield,” he said.

Heir to the throne William is to take to the stage to deliver a speech during the musical extravaganza in the grounds of Windsor Castle, with Kensington Palace sharing behind-the-scenes footage of the prince during rehearsals.

The King, Queen and royal family will join around 20,000 members of the public at the musical extravaganza to see performances by Take That, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie.