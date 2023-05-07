Hundreds gather for Big Lunch celebrations across Scotland

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Hundreds gather for Big Lunch celebrations across Scotland

By Press Association
Four-year-old Oliver McCuaigh, from the village of Gartocharn, enjoys an ice cream at the Coronation Big Lunch. (Eden Project)
Four-year-old Oliver McCuaigh, from the village of Gartocharn, enjoys an ice cream at the Coronation Big Lunch. (Eden Project)

Hundreds of people across Scotland have celebrated the King’s coronation by coming together for sunshine, ice-creams and bouncy castles at Big Lunches.

A total of almost 2,000 people participated in events in Ballater, near Balmoral, and in the village of Gartocharn on the banks of Loch Lomond on Sunday.

The Coronation Big Lunch, an idea by the Eden Project and made possible by the National Lottery, was set up as a way of reducing loneliness and supporting charities and good causes.

In Ballater, which sits in the heart of Royal Deeside and on the doorstep of Balmoral, around 1,500 people turned out for a Coronation Big Lunch picnic.

David Corbyn, who helped organise the event, said: “Because of Ballater’s long association with the royal family it’s a bit more personal here.

King Charles III coronation
People attending a Coronation Big Lunch picnic in Ballater on Sunday (Michal Wachucik/PA)

“We feel an affinity with the royal family, we have a strong respect for them and they have for us, so this is a celebration of everything they’ve achieved and what they are now about to as King and Queen.

“It’s a great opportunity for us to come together and show our appreciation.”

Coronation big lunch
Ballater sits in the heart of Royal Deeside and is on the doorstep of Balmoral (Handout/PA)

Elsewhere in Scotland, more than 300 people turned out for a Coronation Big Lunch in Gartocharn – with bouncy castles and ice-cream.

James MacRae, 82, and the driving force behind the event, said: “These events are important because they pull a community together.

“I feel on an occasion like a coronation, particularly a once in 70-year coronation, that we must have an event.”

Tom Newall and his daughter Isla
Tom Newall and his daughter Isla, 10, during a Coronation Big Lunch picnic at the Millennium Hall grounds in the village of Gartocharn on the banks of Loch Lomond (Handout/PA)

Grainne McCloskey, Scotland Regional Manager at Eden Project Communities, who are behind The Big Lunch, said she hoped it would become an annual celebration.

She said: “Community spirit is at the heart of this historic occasion and today was another opportunity for people to strengthen that community spirit while enjoying the celebrations.

“We hope organisers will go on to make The Big Lunch an annual celebration of friendship, togetherness and neighbourhood.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. court story Picture shows; Danielle Downie appeared at Banff Sheriff Court.. Banff. Supplied by Facebook/DC Thomson Date; Unknown
Drink-driver ‘thought she was fine’ to get behind wheel after daytime drinking session
2
Nicky Turnbull, owner of Cognito at the Cross, and Marina Vega, booking and events coordinator, Image: by Scott Baxter/DC Thomson.
Monthly farmers’ market hopes to bring something ‘really special’ to Aberdeen
3
Dorothy Clark believes the substation plans will end up destroying the natural quietness of the Aberdeenshire countryside. Image: Dorothy Clark.
Owners of Lewis Grassic Gibbon’s Mearns home fear substation plans will ruin tranquil Mearns
4
Duthie Park was the scene of coronation celebrations. From left, James O'Driscoll, Charlotte Mackay, Archie Mackay and Ollie Mackay. Image: Kath Flannery/ DC Thomson.
PICTURES: Hardy Aberdonians brave the weather for Duthie Park coronation fun
5
Parents and children at a Big Fish Little Fish family rave event.
Unique family rave event to return to Aberdeen this summer
6
Aberdeen's Angus MacDonald. Image: SNS
Aberdeen defender Angus MacDonald targets Scotland call-up
7
Hazel Nairn alongside image of searchers combing through an area of River Don.
Daughter of missing Hazel Nairn takes up kayaking as search goes on
8
Mark Torrance was a well-known face in Scotland's football Tartan Army. Image: Ian Gillan.
Scotland’s football Tartan Army unite to fundraise in memory of Aberdeen graduate
9
Buckie Rotary Club organised a Coronation Vintage Vehicle Run to Portsoy. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
PICTURES: Cars and tractors on show in Buckie Vintage Vehicle Run
10
Thomas, Sophia and Ewan Bell enjoying the coronation street party in Kintore. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Kintore turns out for a street party worthy of royalty