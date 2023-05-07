‘It lifts your heart’ – Coronation Big Lunch organisers hail community spirit

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

‘It lifts your heart’ – Coronation Big Lunch organisers hail community spirit

By Press Association
A Big Lunch organiser and some newspapers from the last coronation brought along by a resident (Lyn Bugler and Nick Pritchard/PA)
A Big Lunch organiser and some newspapers from the last coronation brought along by a resident (Lyn Bugler and Nick Pritchard/PA)

Coronation Big Lunch organisers and guests have hailed the community spirit fostered on Sunday, with one describing such get togethers as “essential”.

The coronation celebrations continued the day after the King was crowned, with thousands of people coming together to enjoy food, drink, games and music up and down the country.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak was joined by US First Lady Jill Biden at Downing Street’s Big Lunch while the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh attended an event in Cranleigh, Surrey.

But it was community organisers such as Kate Welch, a trustee of The Old Rectory, a grade II listed building in Houghton-le-Spring, Sunderland, who put the effort in to arrange local events for thousands to enjoy.

“The whole idea for us is it’s about bringing the community together,” Ms Welch, 65, from Chester-le-Street, told the PA news agency.

King Charles III coronation
(left to right) Akshata Murty, Finnegan Biden, First Lady of the United States Jill Biden and Prime Minister Rishi Sunak during a Coronation Big Lunch in Downing Street (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

“We are a community that is in the old coalfields area, so it’s an area where a lot of people don’t have much money.

“A lot of people have struggled, Covid obviously came… so just being able to come out and share together – I’ve been looking around, I can see children in pushchairs, I can see people in wheelchairs and mobility scooters.”

Thousands of people were in attendance at Ms Welch’s Big Lunch, enjoying circus skills, dinosaur hunts, hot dogs and a storytelling tent among other things.

“It just lifts your heart doesn’t it? It’s amazing,” she said.

“You see the amount of red, white and blue out here, lots of people are definitely here to celebrate the coronation. Some people are here just to enjoy the fun – welcome to all of them.

“What’s my favourite? Oh, I’m watching kids blowing giant bubbles. They’re in their waterproof suits, and they’re just having a ball.”

Meanwhile, residents of Burn, near Selby, have been putting on a Big Lunch since 2009, making it one of the longest running events of its kind.

The village’s decorations include a life-size recreation of the Gold State Coach, complete with horses and cut-outs of the King and Queen.

Neighbours gathered in a marquee outside the Wheatsheaf pub for a barbecue, royal-themed quizzes and a treasure hunt, with activities for children including royal hopscotch and a throne photo booth.

Sonia Hearld, who started organising Burn’s Big Lunch in 2009 in a bid to bring her rural community together and combat loneliness, said: “Whatever you think about the royal family, I think it’s just a great historic event, the like of which many of us will never see again.

“It’s an excuse to get people together, whatever your allegiances, however you vote, whatever you think, and as we all know from Covid, Zoom doesn’t take the place of real interaction.”

Sheila Holmes, 79, attended the Coronation Big Lunch in Burn with her husband Gordon, 88, who served on the parish council for 43 years.

Mrs Holmes said: “It’s marvellous for such a small village to make such a supreme effort.

“I thought the service yesterday was beautiful. It’s what we do best, being British.”

Parish council chair Chris Phillipson said: “I’ve lived in the village all my life.

“We used to have sports days but as the village got older and children got older and moved away, they stopped, so it’s nice to resurrect some sort of community event.”

Nick Pritchard, 39, from Three Cocks in Wales, is the founder of Three Cocks Matters, which aims to bring the local community together after he noticed a lack of connection and communal space.

With no community hall, their Big Lunch took place at the local school, with attendees aged from 19 months “right up to 80s if not 90s”, according to Mr Pritchard.

“I see it as essential (bringing people together),” he added.

“To have events is essential because it’s just giving an opportunity to get people around the table – that whole ‘knowing your neighbour’ situation has definitely been lost over the last 20-30 years.

“Post-Covid people have really started to realise how important that community connection is.

“We’ve got kids who are 13 or 14 talking to different generations, when normally in the street they might not do that.”

Judith Taylor, 69, from Brighton, started a movement in her area to help people look after and maintain their local spaces, some of which were used to host their Big Lunch event.

“It’s just amazing. It is a bit of a proud moment,” she said.

“In this community we all live in flats for a start, so we don’t have our own gardens.

“When you have flats you tend to have very small families, people living on their own, older people, so it’s so important for them.

“It is a bit of an excuse to come together but I would say probably two thirds of people out there are waving their union flags.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. court story Picture shows; Danielle Downie appeared at Banff Sheriff Court.. Banff. Supplied by Facebook/DC Thomson Date; Unknown
Drink-driver ‘thought she was fine’ to get behind wheel after daytime drinking session
2
Nicky Turnbull, owner of Cognito at the Cross, and Marina Vega, booking and events coordinator, Image: by Scott Baxter/DC Thomson.
Monthly farmers’ market hopes to bring something ‘really special’ to Aberdeen
3
Dorothy Clark believes the substation plans will end up destroying the natural quietness of the Aberdeenshire countryside. Image: Dorothy Clark.
Owners of Lewis Grassic Gibbon’s Mearns home fear substation plans will ruin tranquil Mearns
4
Duthie Park was the scene of coronation celebrations. From left, James O'Driscoll, Charlotte Mackay, Archie Mackay and Ollie Mackay. Image: Kath Flannery/ DC Thomson.
PICTURES: Hardy Aberdonians brave the weather for Duthie Park coronation fun
5
Parents and children at a Big Fish Little Fish family rave event.
Unique family rave event to return to Aberdeen this summer
6
Aberdeen's Angus MacDonald. Image: SNS
Aberdeen defender Angus MacDonald targets Scotland call-up
7
Hazel Nairn alongside image of searchers combing through an area of River Don.
Daughter of missing Hazel Nairn takes up kayaking as search goes on
8
Mark Torrance was a well-known face in Scotland's football Tartan Army. Image: Ian Gillan.
Scotland’s football Tartan Army unite to fundraise in memory of Aberdeen graduate
9
Buckie Rotary Club organised a Coronation Vintage Vehicle Run to Portsoy. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
PICTURES: Cars and tractors on show in Buckie Vintage Vehicle Run
10
Thomas, Sophia and Ewan Bell enjoying the coronation street party in Kintore. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Kintore turns out for a street party worthy of royalty